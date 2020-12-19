Columbia Records Promotes Sarah Mary Cunningham and John Salcedo to VP

As 2020 lurches to an in depth, Columbia Records has given Sarah Mary Cunningham and John Salcedo some well-earned causes to finish it with a toast: They’ve each been given vice-president stripes, of publicity and digital advertising and marketing, respectively.

Since becoming a member of Columbia in July of 2014, Cunningham has labored intently with Rosalia, Leon Bridges, the soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino’s “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood,” in addition to TikTok celebrity rapper PPcocaine, amongst many others. She is going to proceed to report to Columbia senior VP of publicity Kim Harris, together with enter from label chairman & CEO Ron Perry and government VP/common supervisor Jenifer Mallory. Prior to becoming a member of Columbia, Cunningham was with the Chambers Group.

Salcedo, who has been within the Sony headquarters since 2013 with stints at RCA and Legacy Records in addition to Sony Music Worldwide, led digital campaigns for Harry Types, Lil Nas X, John Legend and Polo G. He’ll proceed to report to Columbia senior vp of digital advertising and marketing and media Manos Xanthogeorgis, with enter from senior vp of content material growth Shahendra Ohneswere.