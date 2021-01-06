Comcast Appoints Dana Strong as Sky Group CEO

Comcast Cable govt Dana Strong is ready to succeed Jeremy Darroch as CEO of Sky Group in what’s a serious restructure on the European pay-TV operator.

A 13-year veteran of Sky, Darroch will keep on as govt chairman by 2021, and can serve as an advisor to the corporate thereafter. The reshuffle comes simply over two years since Comcast accomplished its acquisition of Rupert Murdoch’s pay-TV outfit.

Strong, who joined Comcast in 2018 from Sky competitor Virgin Media within the U.Ok., most not too long ago served as president of shopper providers for Comcast Cable, the biggest broadband and TV supplier in the united stateswith practically 33 million clients. On this function, she was accountable for Comcast’s residential enterprise and led new product and market launches in broadband, video, dwelling safety and cellular. Underneath Strong, the corporate achieved document subscriber and broadband development.

Strong — who was educated within the U.S. however spent the vast majority of her profession within the U.Ok. and Australia — was beforehand president and COO of Virgin Media and chief transformation officer of Liberty International, as effectively as CEO of UPC Eire and COO of satellite tv for pc operator AUSTAR in Australia. She’s going to report into Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast.

Darroch is without doubt one of the longest-serving leaders at Sky and among the many highest-profile and most well-respected media executives within the U.Ok. He has served as CEO of the pay-TV operator since 2007, and Group CFO since 2004. Throughout his tenure, Darroch has tripled the scale of the enterprise, which has practically 24 million clients in Europe. Certainly one of his crowning achievements will little question be the expansion and enlargement of profitable SVOD platform Now TV; the takeover of sister corporations Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland; as effectively as the development of Sky Elstree Studios simply outdoors London, which can possible generate as much as an extra £3 billion ($3.79 million) of manufacturing funding within the U.Ok.’s economic system within the first 5 years of operation.

The reshuffle on the prime ranks of Sky comes only a month after the corporate revealed that long-serving govt Gary Davey, at present CEO of Sky Studios, is stepping down later this 12 months, with plans to retire. With two of probably the most distinguished leaders from the unique Sky regime exiting their roles, there’ll undoubtedly be questions on how the enterprise will look and function within the 12 months forward.

“I wish to thank Jeremy for his distinctive management of Sky and his partnership since we acquired the corporate,” mentioned Comcast chairman Brian L. Roberts. “Sky’s values have been an ideal match for ours and I credit score Jeremy with constructing an unbelievable tradition and executing the seamless integration with Comcast. He and his crew have established a world-class model and a powerful, well-run enterprise that can proceed to flourish. Jeremy has been a terrific colleague to me and everybody at Sky, however I respect his choice and I’m happy that he’s agreed to remain on to assist with the transition and advise the corporate.”

Roberts continued: “I’m delighted that Dana might be taking the helm at Sky. She is an achieved govt with a unprecedented means to remodel, encourage and drive optimistic change. She rapidly made her mark on our U.S. enterprise, driving development and innovation with an unwavering dedication to our clients. Her international expertise and imaginative and prescient coupled together with her management and monitor document at a few of the largest media and telecommunications corporations on the planet make her the right chief for Sky.”

Darroch mentioned, “It has been a privilege to guide Sky for 13 years, and an expertise that I’ve regarded ahead to every single day, so my choice to depart has not been straightforward. However with the enterprise firmly settled into the broader Comcast Company and a powerful plan in place, now’s the correct time.

“I really feel extremely fortunate to have been surrounded by colleagues who care as deeply as I do about this enterprise and our clients and work tirelessly every single day to make their lives higher. I wish to thank all of my colleagues at Sky and likewise Brian and the crew at Comcast who I’ve completely loved working with. I’ve little question that Dana will take Sky into a brand new and thrilling future. Her confirmed document for main telecommunications and media companies coupled together with her expertise within the U.S., U.Ok., and Europe might be nice property to Sky and I look ahead to working together with her as she takes the reins.”

Strong added, “There are few companies which have the monitor document of Sky, and I’m delighted to have the chance to guide the corporate. I’ve all the time admired Sky’s innovation, model, and distinctive deal with the client. I look ahead to working with this unbelievable crew to proceed to develop the enterprise and form the following chapter for Sky.”

Extra to come back.