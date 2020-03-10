Comcast, Charter expand broadband domination as cable hits 67% market share

Led by the use of Comcast and Structure, the cable commerce increased its dominance of US home Internet in 2019, finishing the 12 months with a 67-percent market proportion.

Leichtman Evaluation Crew’s latest broadband-market evaluation found that the very best 8 cable firms blended so as so as to add three.14 million broadband subscribers in 2019, attaining a whole of 67.98 million. Comcast and Structure accounted for plenty of the general subscribers and many the constructive components: Comcast added 1.41 million subscribers inside the 12 months to realize 28.63 million, and Structure added 1.41 million to realize 26.66 million. Cox, the third largest cable company inside the Leichtman evaluation, added 110,000 subscribers to hit 5.17 million. The net additions for each company have been reasonably higher than in 2018.

The best Eight standard phone firms, which give a combination of copper and fiber services and products, misplaced a blended 619,605 subscribers to realize a low of 33.24 million in 2019. The best four telcos—AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, and Frontier—all misplaced subscribers.