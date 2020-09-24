Comcast Expands Carriage for Sean Combs’ Revolt Cable Network

Comcast has agreed to broaden availability of Revolt, the hip-hop centered cable community backed by entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Beneath the brand new pact, Revolt on September 29 will probably be obtainable in high-definition to Comcast’sXfinity Digital Starter package deal in Philadelphia, Northern New Jersey, Orlando, West Palm Seaside, Ft. Myers, Jacksonville, Tampa, Knoxville, Indianapolis, Charleston, and Augusta. Moreover, in markets the place Revolt has been obtainable in commonplace definition as a part of the Xfinity Digital Premier package deal, the community will probably be moved to Digital Starter in HD, starting September 29.

“Revolt exists to inform our tales and empower our neighborhood,” stated Combs, chairman of Revolt Media & TV, in an announcement. “As one among only a few Black-owned media platforms, it is crucial that we are able to attain our audiences wherever they’re. We’re excited to proceed to develop with Comcast and ship our content material to tens of millions of extra houses.”

Beneath phrases of the brand new pact, the businesses will collaborate to create cultural content material. One new program, “Black Voices on Mute,” will characteristic unique content material that illuminates the significance of voting and the historical past of voter suppression within the Black neighborhood. This brief type content material will amplify narratives round social justice, empowerment, and voter turnout main as much as the November third nationwide election. This unique content material will even be featured in a curated content material assortment on Xfinity X1, Stream and Flex that includes a large 123 of flicks, documentaries, TV sequence and extra.

“There isn’t any higher time than now to amplify Black tales and content material, and we’re excited to deliver new programming from Revolt to our platform and just lately launched content material assortment, Black Voices. Black Tales,” stated Keesha Boyd, govt director of multicultural video & leisure, Xfinity Client Providers, in an announcement.

Revolt TV was birthed in 2013 as part of Comcast’s 2011 acquisition of NBCUniversal. The deal was authorised by federal regulators with the situation that the cable big provide helpful actual property on its cable techniques to 10 new independently owned cable channels. Revolt was one among them,

“Comcast was one of many first tv distributors to hold REVOLT to tens of millions of its prospects when it launched in 2013, and we’re very happy to deliver its artistic music- and social justice-focused content material to much more Xfinity TV prospects throughout the nation,” stated Dana Sturdy, president, Xfinity Client Providers, in an announcement.

Revolt has in current months positioned new emphasis on protection of social justice points. Revolt just lately aired a stay city corridor, “State of Emergency,” hosted by Combs, with notable friends exposing the disproportionate affect that COVID-19 has had on Black communities. And it launched “REVOLT Black Information,” a weekly information present hosted by Eboni Okay. Williams that presents an unfiltered dialog about present occasions with the leaders of Black tradition, together with artists, activists, politicians, specialists, and extra.

Revolt will air its second “State of Emergency” digital city corridor on Thursday, September 24th at 9pm EDT/6pm PDT with confirmed friends Dr. Cornel West, Kerry Washington, Tamika Mallory, Jeff Johnson, Cordae, Vic Mensa and others.