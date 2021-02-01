Comcast Launches ‘Black Expertise’ on Xfinity With 100-Plus Titles

Comcast launched a brand new vacation spot with Black content material, endorsed by the African American Movie Critics Affiliation, which is offered to clients on Xfinity X1, Flex and Stream App at no extra price.

Dubbed “Black Expertise,” the content material hub at launch includes greater than 100 titles (and rising). It’s a mixture of programming from throughout the Xfinity content material catalog, spanning networks, free and ad-supported video streaming providers, and streaming music suppliers.

Comcast clients have entry to a choice of pattern content material from current companions like TVOne, Cleo, AspireTV, Revolt, Afro, KweliTV, the Africa Channel, BET, Wager Her, Affect TV, Up Religion & Household and OWN. As well as, Black Expertise contains movies corresponding to “Pursuit of Happyness,” “Leaping the Broom,” “Poetic Justice,” “Two Can Play That Sport,” “Dying at a Funeral,” “Guess Who,” “Blue Streak” and “Lakeview Terrace.”

In response to Comcast, the Xfinity Black Expertise part will function all-new premium content material by new and up-and-coming Black content material creators, out there solely to Xfinity clients included with their service.

“The launch of Black Expertise on Xfinity is a significant funding within the Black inventive group and one of many some ways we’re leveraging the size and attain of our platforms to amplify voices that should be heard,” mentioned Keesha Boyd, government director, multicultural video and leisure, Comcast’s Xfinity Shopper Companies. The Black Expertise channel on Xfinity “will permit us to additional spotlight our incredible content material companions, whereas additionally premiering unique programming from rising Black content material creators and Black-owned manufacturing firms.”

Beginning this month, timed for Black Historical past Month, Comcast will function curated choices by AAFCA together with movies and TV reveals which have been honored by the affiliation’s movie and TV awards packages.

“As the biggest group of Black movie critics on the planet, we’re in a really distinctive place to supply a broad overview of the Black expertise,” AAFCA president/CEO Gil Robertson mentioned in a press release. “Along with presenting traditional, ignored or forgotten titles, we’re tremendous keen to assist in giving rising voices and next-gen content material creators a lift by spotlighting their work by way of our AAFCA Assortment on Xfinity.”

The Black Expertise hub is offered on Xfinity X1 video set-stops and Flex (Comcast’s video service for broadband-only subs) in addition to the Xfinity Stream cell app. On X1 and Flex, subscribers can discover it on channel 1622 or say “Black Expertise” into their voice-enabled distant.

Extra data on Xfinity’s Black Expertise is offered at xfinity.com/blackexperience.