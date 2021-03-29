Comcast Launches Disney Plus, ESPN Plus on Xfinity X1 and Flex

Comcast is plugging the Walt Disney Co.’s Disney Plus and ESPN Plus into its X1 cable TV and Flex broadband-streaming platforms — a part of the operator’s ongoing technique to develop into the one-stop hub for all video leisure.

On Monday, Comcast stated it began of the rollout of Disney Plus on X1 and Flex prospects, promising that its nationwide buyer base could have entry to the subscription streamer “within the coming days.” Disney Plus provides films and TV reveals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Nationwide Geographic, plus originals like Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian” and Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” and “WandaVision.”

In accordance with Comcast, ESPN Plus is now obtainable to its broadband-only prospects by way of Flex. The cable operator stated it plans to launch ESPN Plus on X1 within the coming weeks. ESPN Plus programming contains over 10,000 stay sports activities occasions together with unique UFC occasions, a whole bunch of MLB video games, golf tournaments, worldwide and home soccer, school sports activities from 20 conferences, boxing and extra.

In March 2020, the cable operator launched Hulu’s on-demand service on X1 and Flex as a part of Comcast’s settlement to show over management of Hulu to Disney. To entry Disney Plus, ESPN Plus or Hulu, X1 and Flex customers will need to have separate subscriptions.

The trio of Disney streaming merchandise be part of a bevy of others obtainable on X1 and Flex, together with NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, Vudu and Pandora.

“With the launch of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, our X1 and Flex prospects will now be capable of get pleasure from all the most effective leisure from immediately’s hottest streaming companies on one machine that makes it simple for them to search out their favourite programming, or uncover one thing new,” stated Rebecca Heap, Comcast Cable’s SVP of video and leisure.

As soon as the apps can be found to Comcast prospects, X1 and Flex customers can entry Disney Plus or ESPN Plus by saying “Disney Plus” or “ESPN Plus” into the Xfinity Voice Distant or by saying the title of a title from one of many streaming companies (e.g., “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” or “Stephen A’s World”). Xfinity prospects will even be capable of discover the Disney Plus and ESPN Plus content material libraries built-in all through their on-screen information, together with in collections reminiscent of “TV,” “Films” and “Sports activities.”

As of the tip of 2020, Comcast reported 18.99 million residential video prospects (-6.4% yr over yr) and 28.35 million client broadband subs (+7.3%).

Xfinity Flex is aimed toward cord-cutters who’re broadband-only Comcast prospects. It offers dozens of over-the-stop streaming companies plus the power to handle Xfinity WiFi, cell, safety and automation companies.