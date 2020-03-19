Comcast Launching Hulu On-Demand on Set-Tops, But Not the Live TV Service

Hulu is in the end coming to Comcast Cable clients’ set-top containers. But the cable operator’s distribution pact with Disney — which now controls Hulu — covers entry solely to the video-on-demand portion of the service, not the Hulu + Live TV bundle on condition that Comcast presents its personal TV bundles.

Beginning Thursday (March 19), Hulu’s VOD is out there on Xfinity Flex, which is Comcast’s video providing for broadband-only clients that gives entry to greater than 100 streaming providers, together with Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

By the finish of March, Comcast expects to have rolled out Hulu to X1 video subscribers as effectively. The operator guarantees Hulu might be built-in into the Xfinity Voice Distant, to let clients entry VOD content material. Flex and X1 clients can even be capable of discover Hulu programming all through the on-screen information, together with in curated collections equivalent to “New on Hulu” and “Better of Hulu.”

In Could 2019, Comcast introduced a deal to switch management of its 33% stake in Hulu to Disney, beneath which Disney is ready to finally buy Comcast’s Hulu stake for a assured minimal of $5.eight billion. The pact additionally set phrases for Comcast to combine Hulu into its video providers.

Comcast Cable clients will be capable of sign up to an present Hulu account, or subscribe from X1 or Flex to the service (with billing dealt with by Comcast) for the common costs of $5.99 per 30 days with advertisements and $11.99 per 30 days with out commercials.

Programming on Hulu VOD consists of originals like “The Handmaid’s Story,” “Ramy” and the just-released “Little Fires In every single place”; traditional TV sequence like “The Golden Women” and “Rick & Morty”; previous and present FX sequence together with “Atlanta” and “The Protect”; children’ exhibits and next-day entry to community exhibits equivalent to ABC’s “Gray’s Anatomy.”