Comcast Offers Free Broadband to Low-Income Households, Boosts Speeds Amid Coronavirus Crisis

With the U.S. reeling from the novel coronavirus pandemic — and as many individuals are being pressured to earn a living from home quickly — Comcast is increasing its broadband service for low-income households to present free entry for 60 days and growing speeds.

Beginning subsequent Monday (March 16), Comcast mentioned, it’s going to launch two new options of the Web Necessities program. First, low-income households who reside in a Comcast service space can join as new clients to obtain 60 days of free Web Necessities service, which is generally out there to all certified households for $9.95 monthly.

As well as, the cable operator is growing speeds for the Web Necessities service from 15/2 Mbps (downstream/upstream throughput) to 25/three Mbps for all new and present clients, which is able to change into the usual velocity of the service going ahead.

To qualify for Comcast’s Web Necessities service, clients have to be eligible for public-assistance applications such because the Nationwide Faculty Lunch Program, Housing Help, Medicaid, SNAP, or SSI. Candidates can go to internetessentials.com to enroll in this system; they could additionally name (855) 846-8376 for English or 855-765-6995 for Spanish.

Comcast mentioned it’s going to ship all new Web Necessities clients a free self-install equipment that features a cable modem with a Wi-Fi router, with no time period contract or credit score test and no delivery payment.

“Our hope is that broader entry and sooner speeds will assist all of our Web Necessities clients extra simply earn a living from home, entry instructional sources, receive essential authorities well being care alerts, and keep in touch with their households throughout this troublesome time,” Dana Robust, Comcast Cable’s president of shopper providers, mentioned in an announcement.