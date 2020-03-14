Comcast Promises Free Internet (For Some) And Changes In Speed Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

As our nation continues to handle the COVID-19 emergency, we acknowledge that our firm performs an essential position in serving to our prospects keep related – to their households, their workplaces, their faculties, and the newest details about the virus – by the Internet.

We additionally know that for hundreds of thousands of low-income People who don’t have Internet service at residence, this unsure time goes to be much more tough to handle. As faculties and companies shut and households are inspired, and even mandated, to remain residence, Internet connectivity turns into much more essential.