Come across in J&Okay: Most sensible LeT terrorist Salim Pare killed in conjunction with Pakistani terrorist in Srinagar

Come across in J&Okay Replace: In Jammu and Kashmir, nowadays the protection forces have were given a large good fortune in getting rid of a dreaded terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Police have killed a overseas terrorist, most sensible LeT commander Salim Parray, the notorious terrorist of the banned 15 May Organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Infamous sought after terrorist Salim Pare of 15 May Organization Lashkar-e-Taiba used to be killed on Monday in an stumble upon with safety forces in Harwan at the outskirts of Srinagar, police mentioned.

The second one terrorist neutralized within the Srinagar stumble upon used to be known as Hafiz alias Hamza of Pakistan. He used to be concerned within the killing of two policemen in Bandipora & after this terror incident, he shifted to the Harwan house of Srinagar: IGP Kashmir percent.twitter.com/PK44cU9KTJ – ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022



Inspector Common of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar mentioned, “The notorious terrorist Salim Pare of the banned 15 May Organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT commander) has been arrested.

Killed in an stumble upon via the Srinagar Police.” IG Vijay Kumar of Kashmir Police mentioned that Srinagar Police won inputs nowadays that Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Pare who’s energetic since 2016 and his overseas terrorist friends are roaming in Shalimar Bagh. Srinagar Police reached the spot and firing began, through which Salim Pare used to be killed. All the way through this, his companion fled from the spot. We chased him, and then he used to be additionally killed in the second one stumble upon. This can be a giant good fortune for us.

IGP Vijay Kumar mentioned, the second one terrorist killed within the Srinagar stumble upon used to be known as Hafiz alias Hamza, from Pakistan. He used to be concerned within the killing of two policemen in Bandipora and after this terror incident, he shifted to Harwan house of ​​Srinagar.

Allow us to tell that first of all the police had instructed that one terrorist used to be killed in an stumble upon between safety forces and terrorists in Gasu close to Shalimar house of ​​Srinagar.

Different subject matter together with fingers and ammunition recovered, seek operation is on.