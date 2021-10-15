Come across with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, JCO and a soldier martyred

New Delhi: A JCO and a jawan of the Indian Military had been martyred in an come across with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. JCO and armed forces team of workers gave their lives for the rustic whilst combating the terrorists. Indian Military officials have showed this.Additionally Learn – Hands recovered in Kashmir: A cache of ammunition recovered from Kupwara district of North Kashmir

In keeping with the ideas given by way of the officials of the Indian Military, the safety forces had an come across with the terrorists in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The protection forces have been combating the terrorists. All the way through this, a JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) and a soldier have been martyred whilst combating.

Jammu & Kashmir | One JCO and one soldier have misplaced their lives in a counter-terrorist operation in Mendhar sub-division of the Poonch district: Indian Military officers – ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Allow us to inform you that during Jammu and Kashmir, the safety forces are continuously combating with the terrorists. Encounters are happening regularly in lots of spaces of Kashmir. Lately 5 jawans together with JCO have been martyred. Those squaddies had given martyrdom whilst combating the terrorists.