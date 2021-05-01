‘Come From Away’ Filmed Version to Debut on Apple TV Plus

A filmed version of the popular Broadway musical “Come From Away” will debut on Apple TV Plus.

Apple Original Films landed rights to the live stage recording, which is being produced and financed by Entertainment One. eOne previously announced plans to unveil the film in September, though Apple has not set an exact release date.

Broadway theaters have been closed since March 12, 2020, leaving most of the theater community out of work. The upcoming production will employ more than 200 people including actors, crew members and creatives.

The filmed version of “Come From Away” will be directed by Christopher Ashley. It’s set to be recorded at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in May and is expected to feature cast members from the Broadway production.

“Come From Away” is set in the week following the Sept. 11 attacks and tells the true story of what happened when 38 planes — filled with 7,000 stranded passengers — were ordered to unexpectedly land in Canada’s small town of Gander in Newfoundland. It opened on Broadway in 2017 and received seven Tony nominations, including best musical.

Jennifer Todd and Bill Condon will produce alongside the original stage producers, Junkyard Dog Productions, as well as Mark Gordon. Brittany Hapner will serve as a co-producer. Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who wrote the stage show, will also serve as executive producers alongside RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett.

While Broadway remains dark, theaters have been offering up more content for audiences to enjoy at home. A filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage sensation “Hamilton” premiered last year on Disney Plus, and “Diana,” a new musical about the Princess of Wales, is set to land on Netflix ahead of its opening on the Main Stem.