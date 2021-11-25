Come to the 2021 Huawei 3DGames Awards gala and get some great Huawei prizes!

We want readers to be participants in the great event of the year of the 3DJuegos writing in Madrid. Are you coming?

On December 2 at 9:00 p.m. we will celebrate our first gala of the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021 and, as we explained a week ago, We want 3DJuegos readers to also be protagonists of the event. For this reason, we are preparing a very special contest together with our colleagues from Huawei to invite you to the gala and compete for a pack of Huawei devices worth more than 300 euros that can be yours if you prove your worth at the controls of a video game live from the broadcast of the program. How? Very easy.

You’re of age? Do you live in Madrid or could you go to the gala on December 2 at 9:00 p.m.? Do you want to experience the gala with our guests and 3DJuegos writers live from 3DCasa? So do not talk anymore! Leave a comment in the text box, tell us “I want to go to the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021!”, Tell us the reason and you will be part of the raffle that can bring you to the gala Thursday, December 2. In addition to opting for the prizes of our friends from Huawei we also have a mission for one of our guests: deliver the Game of the Year 2021 to readers.

We are not going to deceive you, but we are very excited about the gala and we are delighted to be able to make you part of our illusion and desire for making the awards grow and turning them into a benchmark video game party. Your presence in the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021 is very important for us, hence we want to reward you for being in what is going to be the great annual 3DJuegos event. Are you coming? Participate in the draw from the comments telling us “I want to go to the Huawei 3DGames Awards 2021!” and explain to us why you want to join us next Thursday.

What will the day be like at the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021?

The plan is for you to arrive at the Webedia offices around 8:00 p.m. There you will be greeted by some 3DJuegos writers to get to know our facilities and have a drink while we explain the mechanics of the tournament. Once the championship begins, you will be three players and a single winner. The winner will win a Huawei Band 6 watch, Huawei Freebuds 4 headphones and a Matepad 10.4 tablet. Once the tournament starts and ends, you will only have to worry about enjoying the after party to the Huawei 3DJuegos Awards 2021 with the 3DJuegos members and our guests.

What are the conditions to participate in the raffle and come to the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021?

Solo three conditions: be over 18 years old, be in Madrid on December 2 at 8:00 p.m. and / or be able to go to our offices by then and want to enjoy the gala with us. We will announce the winners of the gala next Monday, November 29 in this news and we will get in touch with the three lucky ones and two other readers who will be in reserve. You will only have to wait for the appointed time and dates to enjoy the gala at our offices. Leave in the comments your message with “I want to go to the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021!” and explaining the reason why you want to join us and you will enter the draw for the three tickets.

What is the Game of the Year award for readers?

As always, readers you are the central axis of the 3DJuegos experience, so as we did in past editions of the awards, you will have the opportunity to vote for the Game of the year for readers at the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021. We can’t think of a better way to give prominence to the 3DJuegos community than to invite one of our readers to the stage to deliver the prize, so one of the winners of the draw will be the one in charge of giving the award.

I do not live in Madrid, but I would love to be part of all this

Of course, most of the 3DGames community resides in the most disparate parts of the world, and there will be the possibility of participating for all of them. Not only in the live chat of the broadcast that will take place through the 3DJuegos YouTube channel, but also in different contests and raffles that will allow you to win succulent prizes no matter where you reside.

