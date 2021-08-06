Come upon in Rajouri: Safety forces kill two terrorists in an come upon in Jammu and Kashmir, operation continues

Rajouri Come upon: Jammu: An come upon broke out between safety forces and terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. On this, safety forces and police have neutralized two terrorists within the forested house of ​​Thanamandi, Rajouri. Operation continues.Additionally Learn – Checklist of most sensible 10 terrorists launched via Jammu and Kashmir Police, know who’re those terrorists

The sixteenth Corps of the Indian Military in Jammu and Kashmir stated, "Two terrorists had been killed in a joint operation via safety forces and police in a wooded area house of ​​Thanamandi, Rajouri, Operation is underway."

Jammu & Kashmir | Two terrorists neutralised in a joint operation via safety forces and police in a wooded area house of Thanamandi, Rajouri; operation underway:16 Corps, Indian Military

Mukesh Singh, Further Director Normal of Police, Jammu Area (ADGP) stated, “This is a team of three-four terrorists, out of which two are international terrorists. We expect they have got come to this aspect from Kashmir.” He stated the protection forces had been on the lookout for a bunch of terrorists within the wooded area house of ​​the district for the previous one month.

Singh stated, “As of late, we were given knowledge from Thanamandi and the come upon began as quickly because the terrorists reached the wooded area house. The come upon was once on until the general document was once won. Rajouri’s superintendent of police Sheema Nabi Kasba, who’s tracking the operation, has additionally showed an come upon within the house.