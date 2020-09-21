Comedian And Former Celeb Five Member Kim Young Hee Announces Her Marriage

Comedian and former Celeb Five member Kim Young Hee is getting married!

On September 20, Kim Young Hee shared a photograph of couple collectible figurines on her private social media account. Within the caption, she wrote, “I get married to somebody who thinks of me greater than I do. He boosts me up after I’m down. He’s an optimistic and shiny one that stays by my facet. We’ve come from totally different paths, however now we’re going to stroll as one.”

She added that they’d considered getting married this yr, however as a consequence of COVID-19, they’d pushed it again to subsequent yr. She wrote, “I really feel cautious about saying this when when everybody goes by means of a tough time, however since we’re getting married in such troublesome instances, we’ve promised to make a good higher life collectively. I’ll take my time making ready and greet you all when the day comes once we’re capable of meet once more.”

Her fiancé is Yoon Seung Ryul, a former skilled baseball participant who’s 10 years youthful than her. He graduated from a highschool well-known for its baseball group, joined the Hanwha Eagles in 2011, and performed for the group for 9 years earlier than retiring in 2019.

Kim Young Hee debuted as a comic after becoming a member of KBS in 2010. She made appearances on numerous selection reveals and joined Kim Shin Young‘s dance group Celeb Five earlier than “graduating” from the group in 2018. She is presently making ready to make her debut as an grownup movie director.

In an interview with Sports activities Chosun, Kim Young Hee stated, “I used to be frightened, however lots of people congratulated us, so I’m grateful. Lots of people round me helped out once they heard I used to be getting married. It felt like I used to be beginning a brand new life, however I wished to make it possible for I wouldn’t be hurting anybody round me, so I’ve been cautious. I used to be actually nervous earlier than sharing the information on social media, so I’ve been moved by the phrases of congratulations and help.”

About her fiancé, she stated, “He’s somebody who’s wholesome in physique and thoughts. He has an optimistic character, so I can rely on him so much. We haven’t fought as soon as whereas we dated.”

Congratulations to the engaged couple!

