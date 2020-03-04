Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka on Challenges of Doing Comedy in the Trump Era

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka thinks there’s a stealth member of “the resistance” in President Donald Trump’s internal circle: his spray tan man.

“I identical to picturing that he retains giving him greater goggles, and Donald’s like, ‘Do you could have any smaller goggles?’” she tells Selection. “He’s like, ‘No, truly, I’m so sorry. That is the solely measurement we’ve got.’ That kind of lets me sleep at evening simpler, you realize?”

The president’s potential spray tan saboteur, the problem of explaining what an “influencer” is in Chinese language to her grandmother and the joys of “free bleeding” (the apply of not utilizing menstrual merchandise) are just some of the matters Okatsuka tackles in her comedy album “However I Management Me.” The title comes from what she calls her head house, navigating the chaotic information cycle and present occasions.

The set was recorded at Dynasty Typewriter at the Hayworth Theatre in Los Angeles, the place she additionally hosts “Let’s Go, Atsuko!,” described as a “woke” Japanese recreation present. The present was just lately picked up by short-form streaming platform Quibi.

Doing comedy in the age of Trump has its challenges, although.

“Comedians — we actually wish to speak about ourselves, and he’s made it about him. I simply wish to speak about my day,” she says, with amusing.

Though she clearly isn’t afraid to roast the present occupants of the White Home. In a single bit, titled “Pent up Males,” Okatsuka theorizes about vice chairman Mike Pence: “He wears a face that appears like when he was a child, he put on a costume and was yelled at for it by his mother and father.”

The Taiwanese-Japanese American moved to the U.S. along with her mom and grandmother from Japan at age 10 and lived undocumented for seven years. Her household are typically non-laughers, so any time she earned a chuckle from them as a toddler, she says she would clock it.

Okatsuka says her expertise as an immigrant regularly influences how she sees issues, generally trickling all the way down to the idiosyncrasies of how she talks, which, she says, she refuses to edit out.

“As a result of I’m identical to, ‘That is my true self,’” she says. “My perspective of absurdism and optimism — I positively suppose that’s nonetheless the immigrant in me.”

However she hesitates to name her model of comedy strictly observational, political or that all-too-nebulous “various.” Maybe Margaret Cho put it greatest: Okatsuka says the veteran comic as soon as likened Okatsuka performing to main the viewers on a tour of house from inside of a spaceship.

“And the viewers has no concept the place you’re going with it, however you continue to land safely no matter planet you find yourself on,” says Okatsuka.

Which, she thinks, is an improve from how Cho — whom Okatsuka calls an inspiration — beforehand described her comedy: a gradual, silent fart that everybody begins noticing and ultimately is aware of is hers.

“The spaceship is an improve. It doesn’t include a foul scent,” says Okatsuka. “I do like that slightly higher, too.”