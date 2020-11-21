Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh detained by NCB after raids

In connection with the investigation of drugs connection in Bollywood, NCB today raided the house of well-known comedian Bharti Singh (Bharti Singh) and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. After the raid, the NCB also took both of them into custody for questioning. According to information received from the sources, during the search of NCB, some drugs including cannabis were also recovered from Bharti Singh’s house. The NCB has reported that the agency is conducting raids at three different places including Andheri, Lokhandwala and Versova areas. Also Read – 500 Crore Defamation Case: YouTuber opposes Akshay Kumar’s Rs 500 crore defamation notice, know the whole case

Maharashtra: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa arrive at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai. NCB conducted raid at their residence, earlier today. – ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

An official said that the search was carried out by the NCB under investigation of the alleged use of intoxicating substances in the entertainment industry. A team led by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede searched Bharti Singh’s residence at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri based on specific information, the official said. A small amount of narcotics has been recovered from his house. He said, ‘Bharti Singh’s name came up during questioning from a drug dealer.’

The official said that the agency is also conducting searches at two other places in the metropolis. Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. The NCB is investigating the alleged use of narcotics in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Explain that the NCB is investigating the drugs connection in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The NCB has earlier raided the houses of many famous actors and actresses. Along with this, she has also interrogated Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

It is known that recently, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In addition, Arjun Rampal’s Australian friend Paul Bartel was also arrested. Bartel is said to be in regular contact with the so-called drug peddler Agicialos Demetriadis, who has been arrested by the NCB on 19 October. Agisialos is the brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriela Demetriadis.