Comedian Kim Tae Gyun Apologizes To (G)I-DLE For His Behavior During Radio Show

Kim Tae Gyun, one of many hosts of the SBS Energy FM radio present “Cultwo Show,” has apologized to (G)I-DLE for his conduct throughout a latest broadcast.

On August 9, he wrote in a social media publish:

I apologize to (G)I-DLE followers and those that had been made uncomfortable once I imitated the international (G)I-DLE members’ non-fluent Korean whereas I used to be interviewing them on stay broadcast. I used to be completely not caricaturing them. I discovered their passionate intonation cute, so I copied them, but it surely is clear that many individuals discovered this uncomfortable. Naturally, I contacted their company and despatched them an apology. As a result of many errors, I’m importing this apology once more. In future, I will probably be extra cautious in respecting the opposite particular person’s place as a number. Thanks for studying this lengthy publish.

This incident came about in the course of the stay broadcast of “Cultwo Show” on August 6. (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi and Shuhua, who’re from China and Taiwan respectively, had been speaking a few comfort retailer when Kim Tae Gyun imitated a part of what they stated. After the published, listeners criticized his conduct as unbefitting of a number.

(G)I-DLE is presently selling their newest comeback with “DUMDi DUMDi.”

Supply (1)