Comedian Park Ji Sun And Her Mother Pass Away

Comedian Park Ji Sun and her mom have handed away.

On November 2, a supply from Seoul Mapo Police Station said that Park Ji Sun and her mom had been found useless of their house in Mapo District, Seoul at roughly 1:44 p.m. KST.

In accordance with the police station, Park Ji Sun’s father known as the police after failing to get in contact along with his spouse and daughter. When the police arrived at their house, Park Ji Sun and her mom had already handed away. The police said that no indicators of murder had been discovered, and the precise reason for demise continues to be being investigated.

Park Ji Sun is a comic who debuted in 2007 beneath KBS. She appeared on selection exhibits and hosted a number of occasions resembling press conferences and showcases.

Our deepest condolences exit to Park Ji Sun’s household and pals.

If you want to speak to somebody, please don’t hesitate to hunt assist and attain out. Click on right here for an inventory of worldwide hotlines you can name, and for those who can’t discover your nation listed, please name your native emergency quantity.

