Comedian Pleads Guilty To All Charges Of Secretly Filming Women In KBS Building

A former KBS comic, henceforth generally known as “A,” has admitted to all fees of unlawful filming.

In Might, an unlawful recording machine resembling a conveyable exterior battery was found in a girls’s toilet inside KBS’s analysis constructing, prompting a police investigation. In June, the suspect voluntarily appeared earlier than the police for investigation. It was reported that the suspect was a male comic who debuted after passing KBS’s audition in 2018. KBS launched an official assertion in regards to the problem.

On August 14, the primary trial for “A” was held on the Seoul Southern District Court docket. Choose Ryu Hee Hyeon presided over the trial, the place “A” was charged with violating the Act on Particular Circumstances In regards to the Punishment, and many others. of Sexual Crimes by trespassing into numerous locations and utilizing hidden cameras for sexual intent.

Represented by his lawyer, “A” pleaded responsible to all the fees laid by the prosecution. The prosecution said that between October 2018 and Might 2020, “A” had gone into girls’s loos or dressing rooms a complete of 47 occasions to arrange unlawful filming tools. In some circumstances, he held the digital camera over the lavatory stall partitions to instantly movie the victims himself. He was additionally charged with shifting the unlawful supplies to his private cupboard space.

“A” acknowledged the reality of all of the CCTV proof, in addition to the proof on his cellphone and written statements from the victims, and stated, “We’re working to succeed in an settlement with the victims.”

