Comedian Tig Notaro to replace Chris D’Elia in Zack Snyder’s Netflix film Army of the Dead

Chris D’Elia’s function in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is reportedly being recast a yr after filming wrapped, with stand-up comedian Tig Notaro changing him in the Netflix film.

In accordance to The Hollywood Reporter, Notaro, who just lately appeared in Star Trek: Discovery, has joined the Netflix film, which is able to bear a spherical of reshoots utilizing inexperienced display screen and CG know-how to incorporate her new function.

The recasting information arrives months after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced towards D’Elia, which the You actor has denied. In accordance to the New York Occasions, Netflix scrapped plans for a present starring D’Elia in July, with the streamer citing the accusations as the purpose behind its determination.

Army of the Dead, which marks Man of Metal director Snyder’s return to cinema after 2017’s Justice League, follows a bunch of mercenaries in Las Vegas who “take the final gamble” by planning a heist throughout a zombie outbreak.

Netflix introduced the film’s full solid final July, which incorporates Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s House for Peculiar Youngsters), Ana de la Reguera (Eastbound & Down), Garret Dillahunt (Elevating Hope) and Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass).

Snyder, who additionally co-wrote the screenplay, is producing the film underneath his manufacturing firm, The Stone Quarry, with co-founders Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

49-year-old Notaro has appeared in New Lady, Clear and 2019 drama Lucy in the Sky, in addition to a quantity of stand-up specials.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for remark.

