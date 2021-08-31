COMEDK UGET 2021 Admit Card Launched, Applicants Can Obtain Corridor Price ticket For Below Graduate Front Check At Comedk.org | 📖 LatestLY

Bengaluru, August 31: The admit card of the UGET 2021 exam has been launched by way of the Consortium of Scientific, Engineering and Dental Schools of Karnataka (COMEDK) on Tuesday. The front examination is scheduled for September 14. Applicants can get admission to and obtain the COMEDK UGET admit card 2021 at the authentic web page comedk.org. With the exception of the COMEDK UGET tests, the admit card has additionally been launched for the COMEDK Uni-Gauge-E examination.

The UGET is a national-level front through which scholars from other states too can practice. Scholars can take a look at the Check Admission Price ticket (TAT) at the authentic web page and will obtain it simply.

COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2021; How To Obtain

Applicants need to talk over with the authentic web page of COMEDK- comedk.org .

. At the web page, applicants must log in to the candidate portal.

Now click on at the admission price ticket obtain hyperlink.

The admit card might be displayed at the display.

You’ll obtain the PDF and take a printout.

Applicants too can name at the following helpline numbers–– 7259266638, 7259866683 and 7259466698 for more info at the front tests. The COMEDK UGET is helping scholars looking for admissions to other programmes in schools affiliated to the Karnataka Skilled Schools Basis Believe and member institutes.

(The above tale first seemed on thenewstrace on Aug 31, 2021 02:09 PM IST. For extra information and updates on politics, international, sports activities, leisure and way of life, go surfing to our web page latestly.com).