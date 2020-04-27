Comedy ‘Fortunate Grandma’ Bought for Worldwide Distribution – Variety

Good Deed Leisure is partnering with the Kino Marquee digital theatrical exhibition platform as a part of shopping for worldwide distribution rights to the black comedy “Fortunate Grandma.”

Showings will start on Might 22 by means of greater than 200 theatrical companion websites on KinoMarquee, together with the Alamo Drafthouse and Laemmle Theater chains. The film, starring Tsai Chin as a chain-smoking grandmother, is the characteristic directorial debut of Sasie Sealy.

“Fortunate Grandma” held its world premiere on the 2019 Tribeca Movie Competition because the second recipient of the AT&T Presents: Untold Tales $1 million grant initiative and went on to a global premiere on the BFI London Movie Competition.

Set in New York’s Chinatown, Chin portrays an ornery, newly-widowed 80-year-old desirous to dwell life as an impartial girl, regardless of her household’s concern. When an area fortune teller (Wai Ching Ho) predicts a most auspicious day in her future, she decides to move to the on line casino, solely to land herself on the incorrect aspect of luck by abruptly attracting the eye of native gangsters. She then employs the providers of a bodyguard from a rival gang, performed by Corey Ha.

“’Fortunate Grandma’ is a dynamic comedy with a stand-out efficiency by Tsai Chin,” stated Scott Donley, CEO of Good Deed Leisure. “We’re grateful that AT&T Presents: Untold Tales supplied a automobile for Sasie Sealy to get this excellent movie made. Individuals want content material lately greater than ever, and we are excited to workforce up once more with Kino Lorber to carry the movie to each dwelling in America.”

Richard Lorber, CEO of Kino Lorber, added: “Because of Good Deed’s good discovery of pageant gems our Kino Marquee companion cinemas will likely be as fortunate as this Grandma when dwelling viewers flock to their digital field workplace, the place a heartwarming reward awaits.”

“Fortunate Grandma” is co-written by Sealy and Angela Cheng, produced by Cara Marcous and Krista Parris and incorporates a forged together with Wai Ching-Ho, Clem Cheung and Woody Fu. Govt producers embrace Gerry Ohrstrom, Siggi Hilmarsson, Tsai Chin, Melvin Mar, Peter Gilbert, and Eddie Linker and co-executive producer Penny Jackson.

The deal was negotiated by GDE’s Kristin Harris and Robbie Chernow with Pip Ngo of XYZ Movies representing the filmmakers.