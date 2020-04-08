Comedy legend Peter Kay will feature on BBC One’s Big Night In

BBC One’s upcoming stay charity occasion The Big Night In will feature legendary humorist Peter Kay.

The announcement was made by Lenny Henry on The One Present on Tuesday night. Henry himself will be internet hosting the particular with Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness.

Regardless of being one of many nation’s most generally favored comics, Kay has stored out of the limelight and his current public appearances have been few and much between.

His final look on stay tv was in 2017, when he spoke on the We Are Manchester live performance which was held in reminiscence of those that misplaced their lives within the Manchester Area terror assault.

He cancelled a nationwide tour later that 12 months resulting from “unexpected household circumstances” and ended his well-received sitcom Peter Kay’s Automobile Share in 2018.

He had been set to tour a “charity dance-a-thon” in April and Could of this 12 months, however these dates have additionally been pulled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kay will be showing in BBC One’s The Big Night In alongside fellow comedy star Catherine Tate, with musical friends set to incorporate Gary Barlow of Take That.

The occasion sees BBC’s Kids in Want and Comedian Aid becoming a member of forces for the primary time, to carry up the nation’s spirits and lift cash for charities serving to society’s most susceptible individuals.

The Big Night In airs on BBC One at 7pm on Thursday 23rd April. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.