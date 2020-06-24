Comey Miniseries Likely to Move Premiere Date Ahead of Election – Variety

Showtime’s upcoming miniseries “The Comey Rule” might quickly be altering premiere dates.

The present, which particulars former FBI Director James Comey’s tumultuous relationship with President Donald Trump, was initially scheduled to debut in late November. That might put it after the U.S. Presidential election, which is scheduled for Nov. 3.

However collection author and director Billy Ray voiced his disappointment in that call in an electronic mail to the present’s solid and crew.

“All of us have been hoping to get this story in entrance of the American folks months earlier than the approaching election,” he wrote, per the New York Occasions. “And that was an inexpensive expectation contemplating that we’d been given a mandate by the community to do no matter was essential to ship by Could 15. However in some unspecified time in the future in March or April, that mandate modified. Phrase began drifting again to me {that a} resolution about our airdate had been made on the very highest ranges of Viacom: all speak of our airing earlier than the election was abruptly a ‘non-starter.’”

In accordance to a person with data of the state of affairs, Showtime’s schedule is in flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The community is anticipated to announce a number of adjustments to its schedule within the coming weeks, with “The Comey Rule” seemingly transferring up to earlier than the election.

“The Comey Rule” is a two-part, 4 hour collection primarily based on Comey’s ebook “A Larger Loyalty.” It stars Jeff Daniels as Comey with Brendan Gleeson enjoying Trump.

Half one of the collection examines the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and their affect on Election Evening 2016, when Trump surprised the world and was elected president. Half two is a digital day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the extreme and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency.

The collection was tailored for the display and directed Ray, with Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin on board as govt producers. It was produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Manufacturing facility and Residence Run Productions in affiliation with CBS TV Studios.