“Comfortable Energy” and “The Wrong Man” Lead – Variety

Musicals “Comfortable Energy” and “The Wrong Man” prime the record of legit productions nominated for the 65th annual Drama Desk Awards.

This yr’s awards eligibility interval started in late Could 2019 with the beginning of the standard Broadway season and ended on March 11, the week earlier than legit levels in New York Metropolis shuttered rapidly towards the specter of the coronavirus pandemic. The unique cutoff for eligibility would have been April 23. The Drama Desk kudos acknowledge Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway productions.

Nominations had been chosen amongst productions that opened this season earlier than March 11. The Public Theater’s “Comfortable Energy” claimed 11 bids, together with noms for finest musical, finest actor in a musical (Francis Jue) and featured actor and actress in a musical (Conrad Ricamora and Alyse Alan Louis).

“Wrong Man” adopted with 9 mentions, together with finest musical, actor in a musical (Joshua Henry) and featured actor in a musical (Ryan Vasquez). Essentially the most-nommed play of the shortened season was “Midway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven” by Stephen Adly Guirgis with eight bids.

Each Ruth Negga (“Hamlet”) and Rose Byrne (“Medea”) had been nominated for excellent actress in a play. David Alan Grier can be up for an award for his efficiency in “A Soldier’s Play,” which additionally scored a nod for excellent revival of a play and one for choreography.

“The Unsinkable Molly Brown” earned seven nods for classes together with excellent revival of a musical, finest actor in a musical (David Aron Damane), actress in a musical (Beth Malone) and director of a musical (Kathleen Marshall). “The Secret Lifetime of Bees” additionally raked in seven nods together with excellent musical, actress in a musical (Saycon Sengbloh), music, lyrics and e book of a musical.

As for “The Inheritance,” the play scored six nominations, together with excellent play, finest actor in a play (Kyle Soller), featured actress in a play (Lois Smith), and excellent director of a play (Stephen Daldry).

The revival of “West Aspect Story” additionally earned six nominations together with finest revival of a musical, excellent featured actress in a musical (Yesenia Ayala) and excellent orchestrations.

Broadway hit musical “Moulin Rouge!” raked in 5 nods, together with finest costume design, scenic design, lighting design and choreography.

Particulars concerning the Could 31 awards ceremony will come within the subsequent few weeks.

Click on right here for an entire record of Drama Desk Award nominations.