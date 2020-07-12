Comic-Con ‘At Residence’ Full Schedule Announced – Variety

This 12 months’s digital [email protected] has introduced its schedule for Sunday, July 26. The highlights are beneath.

The digital occasion replaces the annual San Diego Comic-Con, the biggest fan conference in North America, which was to be held July 22–26 on the San Diego Conference Middle, till the COVID-19 pandemic pressured its cancellation.

In June, Comic-Con Worldwide — the non-profit group that oversees SDCC and its sister occasion, WonderCon in Anaheim, Calif. — introduced it was transferring ahead with the digital occasion on the identical dates. This time, nonetheless, the occasion is free and open to all.

Sunday’s occasions embrace a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” anniversary panel, a “Subsequent” panel, a “Wakanda Without end!” panel concerning the psychology of “Black Panther” and a dialog concerning the making of the animated collection “Hoops.”

The total [email protected] schedule — together with Wednesday, July 22, Thursday, July 23, Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25 — was introduced each day via the week.

All occasions are Pacific Daylight.

Sunday, July 26

10–11 a.m.

“Hoops” — that includes the solid and creators of the Netflix animated collection, together with Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, A.D. Miles, and creator and govt producer Ben Hoffman. Moderated by actor and visitor voice star Max Greenfield.

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

“Subsequent” — that includes the solid and creators of the Fox sci-fi collection, together with John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, and creator and govt producer Manny Coto.

2-Three p.m.

A Dialog with Nathan Fillion — The star of “The Rookie” will discuss with showrunner Alexi Hawley about his profession, with appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas.

Extra to return.