Comic-Con Plans In-Person Convention on Thanksgiving Weekend 2021

San Diego Comic-Con is returning in 2021. Regardless of latest information that the huge, popular culture conference can be going digital in July, plans have modified. Comic-Con Worldwide has introduced their plans to carry an in-person conference in 2021.

The three-day occasion titled, “Comic-Con Particular Version” will happen over Thanksgiving weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 26 by way of the 28 on the San Diego Convention Heart.

“It’s our hope that by Fall situations will allow bigger public gatherings,” the announcement stated. “Comic-Con Particular Version would be the first in-person conference produced by the group since Comic-Con 2019, and the primary because the onset of the worldwide pandemic COVID-19. The Fall occasion will permit the group to spotlight all the good parts that make Comic-Con such a preferred occasion annually, in addition to generate a lot wanted income not just for the group but additionally for native companies and the group.”

Spokesperson for the group David Glanzer famous the affect the quarantine has had on small companies within the assertion as effectively. “Hopefully this occasion will shore up our monetary reserves and mark a gradual return to bigger in-person gatherings in 2022.”

There are not any further particulars on badge prices or attendance capability.