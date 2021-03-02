Comic-Con will go digital again this year

Those attending the Comic-Con they will have to wait until at least 2022 to return to the San Diego Convention Center, given that, to the surprise of absolutely no one, this year’s Comic-Con 2021 cancels its in-person event. The reason? Well of course, the Coronavirus pandemic.

As with last year’s edition, the events that would take place in the convention center will be replaced with a virtual event, the so-called Comic-Con @ Home, which will run between July 23 and 25.

The news comes a couple of weeks after Comic-Con International also canceled this year’s WonderCon, as expected. This took place in Anaheim, California, and will also be replaced by a virtual event, called WonderCon @ Home, and will be this month, between the 26th and 27th.

The organization has issued a statement:

“As we continue to wait for advances in the vaccine and the number of immunized people grows, it seems to us that this month of July is too hasty to guarantee that everyone is safe at an event the magnitude of Comic-Con in San Diego. For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the face-to-face event until 2022, leaving the fair at the Comic-Con @ Home online event this year. Unfortunately, the challenges of the past year and the multiple delays have left us with few financial resources, so the online event will last three days, between the 23rd and 25th of this month of July..”

The company has clarified that the passes for 2020 that would work in 2021 will also work in 2022, although they will also be able to access a refund.

As clarified in the statement, the cancellation shows the fact that the entertainment industry continues to suffer to return to normal in 2021, even when the vaccine is already being implanted.