Comic Tony Baker’s Son Dies In Automotive Twist of fate

Filed below:



🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Displays! 🎭🎬

The Burbank damage tragically took the lives of Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker and two others.

Tony Baker’s son and two others have been killed in a devastating automotive coincidence involving 3 cars, NBC 4 reported on Wednesday (4 Aug.). The comic’s 21-year-old son, Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, was once recognized by means of the Los Angeles County coroner.

Consistent with NBC, the crash came about round 11:50 PM native time in Burbank, California on Tuesday (Aug. 4). Police say boulevard racing gave the impression to be concerned within the coincidence and prison fees could also be initiated.

3 individuals: Cerain, a tender guy and a girl, have been discovered by means of paramedics and cops and have been pronounced lifeless at the spot. They have been tragically ejected from the silver Volkswagen they have been riding and have been subconscious by the point first responders arrived.

Fetty Wap breaks the silence after the loss of life of his 4-year-old daughter

Two other folks have been additionally significantly injured within the crash and have been taken to sanatorium for his or her accidents. The opposite two deceased sufferers have been recognized as Jaiden Kishon Johnson and Natalee Asal Moghaddam.

“Brokers discovered a 2nd concerned automobile, a grey Kia, which was once occupied simplest by means of a motive force,” mentioned Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Division mentioned on Wednesday. “The motive force van suffered severe accidents and was once transported to a neighborhood trauma middle for clinical remedy.”

A black Mercedes was once additionally concerned within the damage, however police mentioned not one of the automobile’s two passengers have been injured.

“The initial investigation printed that the Kia and Mercedes Benz have been touring a number of blocks at prime velocity northbound on Glenoaks Side road and gave the impression to be racing,” mentioned Brimway. “The Volkswagen was once making an attempt to make a left flip from Glenoaks Side road south to Andover Force east when the… site visitors collision came about.”

Miami rapper Tigoose reportedly killed in automotive coincidence

Probably the most vehicles was once discovered “partly damaged in two”, police mentioned.

“I’ve been doing this for twenty years and I’ve by no means observed the rest find it irresistible,” Brimway added. “We not too long ago launched a public provider announcement” about dashing and boulevard racing and the way it’s unlawful and perilous. We additionally frequently interact in focused enforcement with our site visitors bureau and our invigilators.”

Consistent with Brimway, the crash is recently below investigation by means of site visitors detectives from the Burbank Police Division.

On Twitter, Tony’s enthusiasts despatched their prayers and condolences after listening to it the tragic information.

Keyshia Cole breaks the silence after the loss of life of her mom Frankie Lons

“If you happen to’ve ever laughed at an animal voice-over video, it’s more than likely due to Tony Baker. There’s a document that his son died in a sad automotive coincidence remaining evening. Tony stored a large number of folks giggling remaining 12 months after we wanted it maximum. Mine prayers are for him and his son,” tweeted one fan.

“Please ship some prayers up for comic Tony Baker. I will’t even believe what he’s feeling at the moment,” added every other.

To this point the stand-up comedian has now not been coated the tragic information on social media. We at REVOLT prolong our private condolences to Tony and his circle of relatives at the moment. Take a look at some tweets underneath that reply to his son’s passing.

If you happen to’ve ever laughed at an animal voice-over video, it’s more than likely due to Tony Baker. There’s a document that his son died in a sad automotive coincidence remaining evening. Tony stored a large number of folks giggling remaining 12 months after we wanted it maximum. My prayers are for him and his son.

Please ship some prayers for comic Tony Baker. I will’t even believe what he’s feeling at the moment.

Wow. Praying for Tony Baker and the opposite households. This doesn’t even appear actual https://t.co/sFbdcUhw7f

Bruh, I actually pray for Tony Baker. Like as a fan who watches maximum of his content material together with the podcast Daddy Problems and at all times talks about his sons. He simply misplaced his oldest blow onerous. Guy certain pray for him and his circle of relatives fr fr

Completely horrific. My prayers cross out to Tony Baker, his circle of relatives and the opposite households. https://t.co/axmkaeO4q7

Get weekly track updates so that you don’t pass over a factor.

Take a look at your inbox for a welcome e-mail.

🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Displays! 🎭🎬









