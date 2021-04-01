‘Coming 2 America’ Hits No. 1 on Nielsen U.S. Streaming Rankings

“Coming 2 America,” the long-awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 “Coming to America,” was the most-streamed title within the U.S. the week of its premiere, in accordance with new Nielsen knowledge.

The film, launched March 4 on Amazon Prime Video, drew 1.413 billion minutes of whole viewing for the week of March 1-7 amongst U.S. viewers, per Nielsen’s SVOD Content material Scores estimates. African American viewers accounted for 40% of the movie’s viewers, in accordance with the media measurement agency.

That put “Coming 2 America” forward of each different TV present or film on main streaming subscription providers for the interval, in accordance with Nielsen — and represents Prime Video’s first No. 1 spot on the rankings.

The following most-viewed title for that week was Netflix unique collection “Ginny & Georgia” with 1.16 billion minutes over 10 episodes, adopted by reruns of “Felony Minds” on Netflix (929 million minutes) and Disney Plus’ “WandaVision” (924 million minutes). Additionally notable was the efficiency of Disney Plus’ “Raya and the Final Dragon,” which regardless of the $30 premium cost, racked up 355 million viewing minutes within the first three days of its launch.

“Coming 2 America” is the third film to prime Nielsen’s SVOD High 10 because it started releasing the rankings — the opposite two being Netflix’s “Spenser Confidential” (1.25 billion minutes for week of March 16-22, 2020) and HBO Max’s “Marvel Girl 1984,” which pulled in a whopping 2.25 billion minutes inside three days of its Dec. 25 bow.

Final month, Amazon touted “Coming 2 America” because the most-streamed film over its opening weekend — and the largest opening for a transfer on streaming within the earlier 12 months — citing Display screen Engine/ASI’s weekly PostVOD rankings.

“The premiere of ‘Coming 2 America’ has far exceeded any of our wildest expectations,” Jen Salke, head of Amazon Studios, mentioned in an announcement on the time. “It’s clear a complete new technology of followers have joined the large loyal fanbase who already adored the magical world created by world phenom Eddie Murphy, the extremely gifted filmmaking crew and the hilarious, all-star solid of current and newly-cemented legends.”

Nielsen’s SVOD rankings at the moment measure Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video within the U.S. solely. The estimates are extrapolated based mostly on viewing knowledge on related TVs, excluding cellular gadgets and computer systems, pulled from Nielsen’s nationwide TV panel.

In “Coming 2 America,” Murphy reprises his position because the newly topped King Akeem of Zamunda alongside and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Corridor). The duo as soon as once more embark on an all-new journey that brings them again to the borough of Queens, New York — the place all of it started.

Forward of the movie’s March 4 debut, Amazon ran a spot in Tremendous Bowl LV and relaunched the unique 1988 film on Prime Video. Moreover, Amazon Studios and Prime Video produced infomercials showcasing iconic parts from the unique film like Soul Glo, Randy Watson and Sexual Chocolate and My-T-Sharp Barbershop.

Together with Murphy and Corridor, unique solid from “Coming to America” returning for the sequel contains James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Shari Headley (Queen Lisa), John Amos (Cleo McDowell), Louie Anderson (Maurice) and the motley barbershop crew. The film’s ensemble solid additionally contains Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

Initially set for launch in theaters from Paramount Photos, the studio offered the movie’s distribution rights to Amazon final October as a result of pandemic. “Coming 2 America” is directed by Craig Brewer, from Paramount in affiliation with New Republic Photos, and produced by Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Movies.