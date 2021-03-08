‘Coming 2 America’: How Amazon Primed Eddie Murphy Film for Success

As New York Metropolis cinemas scrambled to reopen throughout the nation, Amazon Prime labored to construct buzz within the lead as much as “Coming 2 America’s” March 5 launch.

Initially scheduled to be theatrically launched by Paramount Footage on Aug. 7, 2020, the extremely anticipated sequel to the 1988 traditional was pushed again to Dec. 18, 2020. The movie was then offered to Amazon who launched it on their streaming service on March 4, a day sooner than deliberate.

The movie sees Eddie Murphy reprise his function as Prince Akeem. As he ascends to the royal throne of Zamunda, he learns he has a son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), residing in Queens. Director Craig Brewer reunites a lot of the unique forged and brings in new faces together with Kiki Layne as Princess Meeka and Leslie Jones as Mary, Lavelle’s mom.

Earlier than the movie’s launch, Prime Video executed a rare world advertising and marketing marketing campaign, kicking off with a tv spot debut throughout Tremendous Bowl LV and the relaunch of the unique 1988 film on Prime Video in celebration of Black Historical past Month.

Moreover, Amazon Studios and Prime Video produced infomercials showcasing iconic parts from the unique film like Soul Glo, Randy Watson and Sexual Chocolate and My-T-Sharp Barbershop.

In the course of the week of launch, Prime Video partnered with Amazon Transportation to reimagine a fleet of supply autos, vans and a Prime cargo airplane in key U.S. markets in celebration of the return of Prince Akeem.

(*2*) Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios

Globally, Amazon Studios collaborated with Nigerian and South African native distributors, making the movie accessible in theaters nationwide in each international locations. The movie is presently No. 1 in Nigeria and West Africa and is the very best opening for a movie launched in 2021 in Nigeria and West Africa.

Because of the pandemic, the studio held a digital world premiere with 2,328 visitors invited to attend. In the course of the first 13 minutes of the premiere, visitors utilized the picture sales space, taking up 1000 photographs and fascinating in over 8000 chats and emojis all through.

Because the movie’s launch, Prime Video has jumped to the No. 1 most downloaded app for leisure (per the App Retailer chart) and No. 2 throughout all free apps. The movie’s streaming web page has obtained 9,000 critiques and presently stands at 4 stars.

As of March 5, the film is the “most-talked” about movie on Twitter to be launched in 2021, in line with social media information firm Hear First and a sustained trending place of No. 3 nationally together with numerous forged members together with Wesley Snipes and Murphy.

Moreover, the track “I’m a King” by Bobby Classes and Megan Thee Stallion went viral on TikTok on March 4 with the “I’m a King” dance problem.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, says: “We’re thrilled that followers world wide joined us in welcoming the Zamunda Royal household to Amazon Prime Video. Eddie Murphy has as soon as once more confirmed he’s a world phenomenon uniting each current and new followers. Our workforce is humbled to work on behalf of this remarkably gifted group of filmmakers, creatives and the wonderful ensemble forged. Audiences have spoken and ‘Coming 2 America’ was the film they had been all ready for.”