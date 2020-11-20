‘Coming 2 America’ Sets Release Date on Amazon

Amazon Studios has confirmed that it has acquired worldwide rights to keenly anticipated sequel “Coming 2 America” from Paramount Footage, and has set a March 5, 2021 date to launch on Amazon Prime Video.

Selection reported that the deal was being hammered out final month.

The movie is a sequel to John Landis’ 1988 comedy “Coming to America,” which grossed greater than $288 million worldwide. In that movie, the pampered Crown Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) of the African nation of Zamunda travels to Queens, New York, accompanied by his confidante Semmi (Arsenio Corridor), and goes undercover to discover a spouse that he can respect for her intelligence.

Within the sequel, directed by Craig Brewer (“Dolemite Is My Identify”), newly-crowned King Akeem and Semmi embark on a brand new journey that has them traversing the globe from Zamunda, again to Queens. Unique solid members from “Coming to America” return together with James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson. Becoming a member of the solid are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

“’Coming to America’ was a cultural phenomenon that is among the most cherished and celebrated comedies of all time,” stated Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Because of Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius together with the sensible filmmakers, writers and fabulous solid, we couldn’t be extra excited to have a good time this new journey. We all know audiences all over the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful film that may certainly develop into a timeless favourite.”

“What could possibly be higher than a return to Zamunda? We’re so excited for Amazon Studios to carry Eddie Murphy and ‘Coming 2 America’ to a worldwide viewers the place they will snicker once more with characters they’ve cherished for 30 years, and meet new ones that they’ll love for years to come back,” stated producer Kevin Misher.

“Coming 2 America” is produced by Paramount Footage in affiliation with New Republic Footage, and Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Movies. The screenplay is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield, with story by Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield and Justin Kanew, based mostly on characters created by Murphy. The producers are Kevin Misher and Murphy, government producers are Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman.

The mission is certainly one of a number of that Paramount has offered this 12 months to streamers, together with Aaron Sorkin’s “Trial of the Chicago 7” and the motion comedy “Lovebirds,” each of which went to Netflix. The studio offered “With out Regret” to Amazon.