Coming To America 2: 6 Moments That Need To Happen

Depart a Remark
It’s taken a little bit over 30 years, however moviegoers are lastly being gifted with Coming to America 2 (or Coming 2 America). Sure, followers will be capable of return to the African nation of Zamunda, the place Prince Akeem (performed by the returning Eddie Murphy) is now set to develop into king. Nonetheless, the invention of a long-lost son units in movement a brand new journey that may take him (and presumably Arsenio Corridor’s Semmi) again to America.
With Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Corridor and a lot of the unique forged returning for Coming 2 America, there are positive to be loads of laughs and enjoyable surprises throughout the Craig Brewer-directed sequel. Nonetheless, there are just a few moments the movie may embody that may be particularly satisfying for longtime followers of the unique film. So with out additional ado, listed below are some key moments we have to see throughout Prince Akeem’s subsequent big-screen outing.
A Tribute To Madge Sinclair
Whereas a lot of the unique Coming to America forged will probably be returning for the sequel, there may be one star who sadly gained’t be capable of be a part of her co-stars, and that’s the late, nice Madge Sinclair. The veteran actress, who performed Queen Aoleon Joffer, handed away in 1995 following an extended battle with leukemia. One can anticipate that the movie will write out her character as having handed away as nicely, and her regal, witty and heat presence will definitely be missed.
Given her main function within the first movie, it ought to go with out saying that Coming 2 America ought to discover some method to honor Madge Sinclair. This might simply be accomplished by a passing (however significant) reference to the queen and/or a portrait of her hanging throughout the halls of the palace in Zamunda. Dedicating the movie to her reminiscence would even be a pleasant gesture. Any reference wouldn’t should be excessive, simply one thing that appropriately exhibits reverence to Sinclair’s legacy.
McDowell’s In Actual Authorized Hassle
McDowell’s was one of the crucial artistic and memorable parts of Coming to America however, actually, the truth that the restaurant was in a position to keep away from closure nonetheless doesn’t make sense. Positive, Cleo McDowell (John Amos) differentiated his institution from McDonald’s in small (however key) methods but, from a authorized standpoint, would he realistically have been in a position to keep in enterprise for as an extended as he did?
Giant companies have at all times been extraordinarily protecting of their manufacturers, and that’s develop into much more true in as we speak’s local weather. With this, one may think about that if McDowell’s hasn’t been shut down by the point we get to the sequel, it needs to be coated in litigation, on the very least. This may increasingly sound a bit grim, however Craig Brewer may undoubtedly mine humor from such a state of affairs. And people fearful about Mr. McDowell’s monetary well-being would solely have to do not forget that he’s doubtless bought cash saved… and he has a daughter who’s a princess.
Akeem And Semmi Return To The Bars
It’s just about a given at this level that when Akeem and Semmi return to the states, they’ll be returning to their previous stomping grounds in Queens. This implies the pair will be capable of revisit some memorable places like MY-T-Sharp barbershop. In fact, they might additionally stumble throughout the bars they visited whereas looking for Akeem’s bride.
When Akeem meets his son, Lavelle, he’ll doubtless attempt to bond with him, and he might attempt to deal with him to a drink or two to take action. Taking the characters again to the bars would permit Coming 2 America to recreate one of many funniest sequences from the unique and even revitalize it. Bar etiquette has modified considerably over the previous 30 years, and it might be cool to see the movie spotlight the variations by Lavelle’s experiences. Not solely that, however watching Akeem, and presumably Semmi, attempt to regulate to the ambiance (once more) can be an excessive amount of enjoyable.
Sexual Chocolate Performing An Authentic Music
Coming to America launched moviegoers to a plethora of eccentric characters, from the three cantankerous barbers to the slick Reverend Brown. However the one which will stick out in followers minds probably the most is the flamboyant Randy Watson and his band — Sexual Chocolate. Within the first movie, he and the group gave a “distinctive” rendition of “The Best Love of All” however, now, it’s time for one thing new.
Listening to Randy Watson’s tackle a widely known music was enjoyable, however having him strive his hand at songwriting may very well be comedic gold. And with the way in which Watson’s thoughts works, who is aware of what sort of tune he would cook dinner up. Let’s hope we get to see him carry out such a music and ship yet one more epic mic drop.
Somebody Makes A Wakanda Reference
Let’s be sincere, we’re all considering it, and a few hardcore comedian e-book followers might have even been hoping for it again when the unique film hit theaters. The comparisons between Zamunda and Wakanda are so apparent that even Eddie Murphy has acknowledged them, although he has burdened that, even 30 years later, Zamanda isn’t as grand as T’Challa’s kingdom.
A Black Panther joke of any type could appear on the nostril, however it might be appropriately meta simply as a few of the first film’s jokes have been. Think about Akeem and Semmi seeing a poster or clip from Black Panther and critiquing it for being unrealistic. All in all, a quick reference or joke can be the right method to endlessly hyperlink these two iconic franchises.
One other Closing Joke From Saul
Certainly one of Coming to America’s signature scenes really got here throughout its closing moments. Eddie Murphy’s Saul – the previous, wise-cracking buyer at MY-T-SHARP – tells a joke involving soup and a lacking spoon. The joke didn’t impress the barbers, however it did land with viewers. Regardless of Saul and the opposite barbers having been up in age within the unique, Eddie Murphy appears to have confirmed that they are going to seem within the sequel in some capability. Whether or not that occurs by flashbacks or unexplained immortality is anybody’s guess however, regardless, it’ll be good to see them once more.
One can think about Coming 2 America can even finish with a joke, so why not let Saul shut issues out once more? Whereas there are actually different methods for Craig Brewer to finish the movie, it’s exhausting to cross up utilizing certainly one of Murphy’s funniest characters to do it. Coming up with a follow-up pun for the Saul may very well be exhausting given how fashionable the primary is, however I’m positive Brewer, Murphy and co. may consider one thing. And in the event that they do go together with this route, let’s hope the joke lands – for us, not the barbers.
However what do you wish to see in Coming 2 America? Are you hoping for the movie to name again to some previous favorites or are you aiming for one thing fully totally different? Make sure you tell us within the feedback part beneath. As of proper now, Coming 2 America remains to be scheduled to hit theaters on December 18. Maintain it right here at CinemaBlend for updates on its launch and different information from the world of films and TV.
Add Comment