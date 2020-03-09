Command And Conquer Remastered Will Upscale The Iconic Original FMV Cutscenes

The workforce on EA’s new Command & Overcome Remastered had been exhausting at work removing the distinctive property utilized in 1995, regardless that some creativity is needed when info cross missing.

EA has posted a model new video with Producer Jim Vessella, chronicling his search for the distinctive HD copies of Command & Overcome’s iconic FMV cutscenes. The workforce decided that they’d to utilize the distinctive pictures, as remaking the cutscenes would on no account be the same, nevertheless discovering the knowledge was as soon as an issue.

While Vessella managed to hint down archival tapes of the pictures, it was as soon as finest saved in a low top quality VQA structure. The most suitable option left was as soon as to upscale the pictures, using AI to toughen answer, construct up physique value, and toughen the audio.

