Commanders’ talks will be held on Pangong Soo, Chinese troops removed from some areas including Galvan Valley in Ladakh

new Delhi: Chinese and Indian forces have retreated after a clash with the Indian Army a month and a half ago near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, but Chinese troops have not returned from the Pangong So area of ​​eastern Ladakh or There is a low return. According to sources, the Chinese army has withdrawn from the Galvan Valley and some other places where the conflict took place, but Chinese troops are not returning that way from the Finger Five to Finger Eight area in Pangong So area. Is, as India had demanded.

India and China are expected to hold high-level military talks next week to determine the withdrawal of Chinese troops from the Pangong So area of ​​eastern Ladakh. Government sources gave information to this effect on Saturday.

Till now, four rounds of talks have been held between the top military commanders of the armies of the two countries regarding the withdrawal of forces from the conflict zone in eastern Ladakh with the aim of restoring peace and stability in the region.

Sources said that as a result of the ongoing negotiations at the military and diplomatic level, the forces from East Ladakh’s patrol points 14, 15 and 17A have completely returned to their respective positions.

“The top commanders of the army are expected to meet next week to decide the mode of full withdrawal of forces from Pangong Soo area,” the source said.

People aware of the developments say that the Chinese army has withdrawn from the Galvan Valley and some other places where the conflict took place, but the Chinese troops from the area of ​​Finger Five to Finger Eight in Pangong So area have returned. Is not happening in the way, as India had demanded.