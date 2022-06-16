Commandos 3 Announced – HD Remaster with Trailer, Screenshots and Remaster Details

The third installment in Pyro Studios’ beloved action-strategy series in HD is coming later this year.

Update:After the official announcement, it has been confirmed that Commandos 3 – HD Remaster will arrive on PC stores (Steam, GOG and Microsoft Store, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and, as a premiere, PC & Xbox GamePass.

original news: Surprisingly, a few minutes ago the purchase form for Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, the remastering of Commandos 3: Destination Berlin released nearly 20 years ago with a view to a release this year, has been available on Steam, thus giving continuity to the work made with Commandos 2 HD Remaster, which hit stores for PC, PlayStation and Xbox in late 2020.

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster transports players to the cruel and unforgiving battlefields of Europe. “Traverse the deadly trenches of Stalingrad, defeat the German enemy in the chaotic heart of Berlin’s Third Reich, and use your tactical knowledge to survive the Normandy landings on D-Day,” they recall in their presentation. All remastered in high definition.

That includes being able to play the adventure with all-new 3D models and textures, improved controls, a polished interface, and tutorials and tips for beginners.

In Commandos 3, players will once again have to command six special units (Green Beret, Artificer, Sniper, Diver, Spy, and Thief) who are experts in their fields and crucial to accomplishing missions. 12 challenging missionsthis time taking players from boot camp to three fronts of World War II: Stalingrad, Central Europe, and Normandy.

Finally, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster also has multiplayer, with which to compete in the modes “Duel to the death” or “Collect flags” for 2-8 players. At the moment there is no exact release date. In the news you can see in several images how the video game looks, and its first trailer is available on Steam. If you wish, you can also read the analysis of Commandos 2 – HD Remaster in 3DJuegos.

3D Games Discord

More about: Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, Commandos, Kalypso Media and Raylight Games.