Comment against Uddhav Thackeray-Aditya Thackeray: Samim Thakkar in police custody till 9 November

Mumbai: Twitter user Samit Thakkar, arrested by Mumbai Police for making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray, has been sent to police custody till 9 November.

Samit Thakkar was arrested by Mumbai Police after getting bail from Nagpur court. On Tuesday, he was produced in a local court, from where he was sent to police custody for further investigation into the case.

Thakkar has 59,000 followers on Twitter and many government officials also follow him on social media. The Nagpur police arrested him on October 24 for his comments on Twitter. These comments also included a 'Baby Penguin' remark against Aditya Thackeray.

The Nagpur Police on Sunday registered a case against some activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), who opposed Thakkar’s arrest. These activists wore such clothes which had a picture of ‘Penguin’ during the protest. The protesters against whom a case has been filed include Shivani Dani Vakhare, whose Twitter account states that he is the BJYM general secretary.

At the time of Thakkar’s arrest, the police had called him a BJP official. However, the BJP has denied that Thakkar is its official or a member of its IT unit.