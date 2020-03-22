General News

COMMENTARY: How Switzerland ended up with the second-highest coronavirus infection rate in the world

Italy now tops the coronavirus desk with 886 people infected for every million voters. Unbeknownst to a lot of the international, Switzerland is second with 736 cases of the virus in step with million people.



