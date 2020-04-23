COMMENTARY: Journalism lessons learned from Ebola apply to COVID-19 fight in Africa

Reporters had been essential throughout the battle in opposition to Ebola, and they’re important as quickly as as soon as extra all through the coronavirus outbreak, says a Liberian journalist with Reporters for Human Rights.
52 minutes in the past
Information Articles
Reporters had been essential throughout the battle in opposition to Ebola, and they’re important as quickly as as soon as extra all through the coronavirus outbreak, says a Liberian journalist with Reporters for Human Rights.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment