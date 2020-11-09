Commentary on media of Delhi High Court, said- People are scared of press, Doordarshan era was much better

new Delhi: Delhi High Court has commented on the news channels to improve the news reporting standards. The High Court said that people are scared of the press and the Doordarshan era was much better. Justice Rajiv Shakadhar said, “Fear has spread among the people about the press. Even if we make the issue of privacy of big personalities weak, you (news channels) cannot drag their private lives into the public domain. ” The court said, “I think the era of black and white television was much better.” Also Read – Womens T20 Most Sixes: These batsmen have hit the most sixes in the women’s cricketer, the Indian cricketer was also named in the top 5

The court also questioned the news channels about the mechanism to change the way news is being reported these days. It asked, "Even skilled and educated minds are affected by such misreporting. You tell us how we should solve it? "

The remarks were made when the court was hearing a petition filed by four Bollywood associations and 34 manufacturers to curb reporting on Bollywood personalities of Republic TV and Times Now. The Bollywood associations termed the reporting made by both channels and the comments made against Bollywood celebrities as 'irresponsible and abusive'.

The bench said that this is not stopping the news channels from covering the news, but merely asking them to pursue responsible journalism. It said, “We are not saying that you cannot cover such news, but we are (only) asking you to do responsible journalism.” The court also warned the channels that if they do not follow the program code, the court will have to ‘enforce’.