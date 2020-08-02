Commodity level talks of Indian and Chinese armies to Pangong So today in Moldo

new Delhi: Corps Commander of armies of both countries to ease border dispute and tension with China in East Ladakh

The level talks are going to start in Modo today. The process of repelling forces from finger points on Pangog sleep further

This fifth of the Corps Commander level talks are going to start on Sunday to discuss the carrying procedure. Also Read – Nepal and India claim land in preparation for sending new MAP to UN and other international organizations

Sources said that the Chinese army has withdrawn its forces from Galvan Valley and other points of confrontation, but

India has also demanded the withdrawal of forces from finger points in Pangong So. China did not withdraw forces from these areas

Is called Also Read – BJP will bring 700 Sikhs who are facing persecution in Afghanistan, preparation is going on

Armies of India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo today Also Read – Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated all over the country, prayers offered in Jama Masjid, Delhi Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/XIhQi730Ew pic.twitter.com/EB5JK7BHYC – ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 2, 2020

India lost thousands after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a skirmish with Chinese forces on 15 June in the Galvan Valley

Additional forces and weapons were sent to the border in eastern Ladakh. China also strengthened its military deployment on the border

is.

With the goal of restoring peace and stability in the region, the withdrawal of forces from the conflict zone in eastern Ladakh is still underway.

Till now, there have been four rounds of talks between the top military commanders of the armies of both the countries.

On July 5, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spent about two hours on the telephone.

Till date, there was a discussion in eastern Ladakh to reduce the tension between the two countries. The two sides after this dialogue six July

After the process of retreat was started.