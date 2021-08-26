Common Gives Appears At ‘Sing 2,’ Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’ And Ethan Hawke’s ‘The Black Telephone’ At CinemaCon

Common’s CinemaCon presentation was once filled with photos from its upcoming titles, together with a longer preview of Sing 2 and primary appears at Michael Bay’s Ambulance and Scott Derrickson’s Ethan Hawke starter The Black Telephone.

Kicked off via Jim Orr, Common’s president of home theatrical distribution, 8 Common motion pictures had been presented by way of video via stars together with Matthew McConaughey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hawke and Jennifer Lopez, joined via workers of film theaters around the nation.

“Few companies felt the pandemic hit as exhausting as yours did,” stated McConaughey, who returns to Illumination’s Sing franchise to voice Buster Moon. “Unfortunately we did lose one of the crucial theaters alongside the way in which, however maximum of you discovered techniques to energy via and are actually again and trade, offering a carrier that was once so overlooked via such a lot of folks. This yr we felt it was once particularly suitable to turn a bit of love and appreciation for the employees to your theaters.”

Written and directed via Garth Jennings, who additionally helmed the unique, Sing 2 options returning individuals of the ensemble solid that incorporates McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson. It opens Dec. 22. Within the sequel, Buster Moon and his performers get ready to release a degree extravaganza and take a look at to influence a reclusive lion rock big name Clay Calloway — voiced via Bono, in his animated movie debut — to enroll in them. The clip starts with rocker porcupine Ash (Johansson) on degree, appearing the U2 vintage “I Nonetheless Haven’t Discovered What I’m Taking a look For.”

Jake Gyllenhaal presented Michael Bay’s Ambulance, which is due out Feb. 28. “I fervently imagine there’ll at all times be a theater target market for nice large motion pictures like Ambulance,” stated Gyllenhaal, who stars reverse Yahya Abdul-Mateen II within the movie that unfolds throughout a unmarried day in Los Angeles.

Within the first photos from the movie, Mateen’s persona’s spouse wishes surgical treatment, so he is going to Gyllenhaal’s persona for lend a hand. Gyllenhaal’s persona gives an opportunity to enroll in a theft of $32 million. The theft is going improper, and shortly they’re at the run in an ambulance with a death LAPD officer and an EMT as their prisoners. It’s paying homage to Warmth or Coaching Day — if Michael Bay directed the ones motion pictures.

Hawke gave the impression on digital camera to introduce The Black Telephone, the Jan. 22 horror movie from director Scott Derrickson. Hawke printed he’s hesitant to play a villain, however made up our minds to signal on on account of his admire for the filmmaker, who directed the big name in Sinister. Stated Hawke: “I’ve a no unhealthy man coverage as an actor, however I broke it to paintings with Scott once more.” Within the first trailer, a tender boy is abducted via Hawke’s persona, a creepy guy with a van and black balloons. The boy is imprisoned in a basement room with not anything however a black telephone. The telephone seems to be damaged, however he begins receiving calls. The voices at the different finish of the telephone are the person’s different sufferers, who be offering pointers for the boy’s survival.

Ben Platt, presented Expensive Evan Hansen, in accordance with the Tony-winning musical of the similar title; Jamie Lee Curtis introduced photos for her sequel Halloween Ends; Lupita Nyong’o presented The 355; and Lopez debuted the primary trailer for romcom Marry Me — during which she sings for the primary time in a movie since Selina and which opens Valentines Day weekend.

Anthony Ramos helped to percentage the primary photos of Dreamworks Animation’s The Dangerous Guys, in accordance with the youngsters’s books via Aaron Blabey.

Lisa Bunnell, president of distribution at Focal point Options, then took the degree to introduce Focal point’ video presentation. Within the clips, director Edgar Wright stated his “glad position in lifestyles” is his favourite seat in a theater as he presented new photos from his upcoming mystery Ultimate Evening in Soho. Kenneth Branagh presented the primary trailer to his Belfast, saying “It’s in some ways my maximum private movie.” Helmer Robert Eggers confirmed photos from The Northman, in manufacturing on location in Iceland.

The studio additionally confirmed the primary trailer from the approaching Downtown Abbey: A New Generation, which confirmed most of the returning solid individuals together with Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern. It’s slated to open this Spring.

The studio closed out its panel with a take a look at Jurassic Global: Dominion, from director Collin Trevorrow and due out June 10, 2022. The behind-the-scenes photos gave a take a look at authentic Jurassic Park actors Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles, in addition to Jurassic Global’s Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas sharing their admiration for operating with the veteran actors. “This film asks a unmarried query: if dinosaurs lived among us, would you be protected?” stated Trevorrow. “And the solution is not any.”

The studio additionally thank you theater house owners for his or her partnership it making F9 a summer season hit. “We believed … Rapid 9 may just lend a hand provoke a extra powerful go back to theaters,” stated Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, president of distribution for Common Photos World, as she presented a clip that includes solid individuals.

CinemaCon concludes on Thursday with highlights together with panels from Paramount and Lionsgate.