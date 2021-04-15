‘Common Hospital’: TikTok Star Caitlin Reilly in John Reilly Tribute

Caitlin Reilly will co-star in “Common Hospital’s” particular tribute episode to her late father and daytime drama actor, John Reilly, Selection has realized completely.

Caitlin Reilly will painting Annie, previously often called Anna, the daughter of her father’s character Sean Donely and Tiffany Hill (Sharon Wyatt).

The character was most just lately seen in August 2013 episodes, when she was portrayed by Courtney Halverson. Then, Sean was poisoned by polonium and though he teamed up with Luke (Anthony Geary) to trace down the person who extorted hundreds of thousands for the remedy, whereas Anna repeatedly obtained in contact with that man to get the medication her father so desperately wanted.

“Phrases can’t describe how honored I’m to be taking part in my dad’s daughter on the present,” stated Caitlin Reilly. “I grew up on the set of ‘Common Hospital,’ watching him work for years, so it’s thrilling to dive into a brand new character in honor of him. He’ll completely be by my aspect in spirit on set rooting me on. It fills my coronary heart with gratitude to be part of this tribute to him, and to really feel so near him engaged on a present he cherished a lot doing.”

Caitlin Reilly is an actor, comic, author and producer with plenty of credit underneath her belt, starting from shorts “Let’s Unpack That” to “Jared and Ivanka: Making America Nice Once more.” Nonetheless, she is greatest identified for her TikTok impression movies, which sees her painting TikTok singers, WASP-y mothers, “the elegant soon-to-be-dead mom in each youngsters’s movie, “the unhappy lead woman in each Netflix teen movie,” and extra. She has nearly two million followers on that social media platform alone. She is going to subsequent be seen in a industrial marketing campaign reverse Brett Gelman for UbiSoft’s “Murderer’s Creed: Valhalla,” in addition to in the indie movie “Unsuitable Causes,” produced by Kevin Smith. She is a member of the Groundlings and a graduate of the American Academy of the Dramatic Arts. She is repped by WME, Silver Lining Ent. and AEFH.

John Reilly handed away in January 2021, and the ABC daytime drama instantly determined to plan a tribute episode for him, with government producer Frank Valentini calling him “an enormous a part of the ‘GH’ historical past.” He began on the present in June 1984 and performed Sean Donely consecutively by February 1995, after which he would return to make extra appearances in 2008 and the aforementioned 2013 storyline.