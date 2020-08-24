Common Sense Media Forms For-Profit Arm, Hires Eric Berger as CEO

For greater than 17 years, Common Sense Media has supplied recommendation to oldsters making an attempt to determine whether or not films, TV exhibits, digital media and apps are age-appropriate for his or her youngsters.

Now the not-for-profit group plans to earn cash from its personal authentic media focused at kids: It’s launching Common Sense Networks, its first for-profit enterprise, and has tapped former Sony Footage Tv exec and Crackle GM Eric Berger to run the newly shaped L.A.-based startup.

The for-profit subsidiary will create and distribute “high quality media experiences for youths,” stated Common Sense Media founder/CEO Jim Steyer. “We expect, based mostly our distinctive model and large reputation amongst dad and mom, youngsters and educators, that there’s a possibility to doubtlessly create and distribute new media and experiences on this area.”

Common Sense Media has raised over $10 million from angel buyers within the monetary business to launch new for-profit companies, Steyer stated. (He declined to determine the backers.)

Steyer insisted that the formation of the for-profit youngsters’ media division doesn’t current any conflicts with Common Sense Media’s core objectives. “We have now spoken to individuals in all points of our work to ensure it’s in line with our mission,” he stated. As well as, Steyer stated, Common Sense Networks has been licensed as a B Company, a designation for corporations that “stability revenue and goal” by assembly requirements for social and environmental efficiency, public transparency and authorized accountability.

As for whether or not Common Sense Media will assessment and price the content material produced by its industrial arm, Steyer stated that has not been decided. “We have now but to create any content material or distribute it,” he stated.

Berger, as CEO of Common Sense Networks, is tasked with constructing the for-profit entity from its infancy stage right into a “trusted and acknowledged worldwide media property for households,” in line with Steyer.

“As a father or mother, I’ve been a consumer of Common Sense Media for years,” stated Berger, whose youngsters are actually 18 and 20. “As somebody within the enterprise, I’ve seen this variation in speedy consumption of digital media for youths. I used to be drawn to their mission to create higher leisure for youths and households.”

He added, “It’s uncommon to have this chance to construct one thing new and mission-based… We have now a possibility to construct one thing that’s actually reflective of Gen Alpha round what is occurring now.” Common Sense Networks will create a variety of providers and content material, together with streaming video, podcasts, and social media content material, “with the purpose of assembly youngsters the place they’re,” stated Berger.

Common Sense Networks will probably have a distinct consumer-facing model related to it sooner or later. The for-profit arm will probably be based mostly out of a brand new L.A. workplace, working individually from the San Francisco-based father or mother group. Berger is searching for workplace area in Los Angeles and is within the means of hiring a senior administration staff and different employees.

Berger began speaking with Steyer about three months in the past concerning the new enterprise, after Common Sense carried out an government seek for the CEO place. The group shortlisted a dozen candidates earlier than in the end deciding on Berger.

“Eric is a really important participant within the leisure business, and we wished to get a really skilled, seasoned government to steer this initiative,” stated Steyer. “We thought he was a superb enterprise operator… and he actually cares about youngsters and household.”

Berger most lately was chief digital officer and head of direct-to-consumer at Sony Footage Tv, the place he launched and managed Sony Crackle, an ad-supported streaming community.

Crackle, which is now run as a three way partnership between SPT and Rooster Soup for the Soul Leisure, had created authentic programming together with Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Vehicles Getting Espresso” as nicely as a slate of flicks and premium collection. At SPT, Berger’s portfolio additionally included the anime-subscription service Funimation and the Sony Footage Tv Recreation Studio, as nicely as linear TV networks Sony Film Channel, Cine Sony and getTV. Previous to becoming a member of Sony in 2006, Berger led strategic planning initiatives at Time Warner Inc.

Common Sense Media reported $25.5 million in whole income together with $11.2 million in service income from licensing offers for calendar 12 months 2018, in line with its most up-to-date 501(c)three tax submitting. The group has about 130 workers.

Steyer based Common Sense Media in 2003. As we speak, in line with the group, Common Sense scores and critiques attain greater than 100 million households and its digital citizenship curriculum is taught by 1 million academics within the U.S. and different international locations.