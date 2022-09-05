Common sense triumphs: Chileans rejected the new Constitution

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric speaks about the results of the referendum at La Moneda government palace in Santiago, Chile, on September 4, 2022. Chileans said “NO” to the new constitution in a forceful way (Reuters)

For the past three years it seemed Chileone of the most successful economies in Latin America, took a decisive lurch to the left. In October 2019, huge protests against inequality and poor public services shook the country’s image as a haven of stability. A year later, the Chileans voted in a referendum for an elected convention to rewrite the constitution, which was first drafted under a military dictatorship in 1980but since then has been modified almost 60 times. Last December, Chileans elected Gabriel Borica 36-year-old leftist with a beard and tattoos, to be its president in a government coalition with the communist party.

Now it seems they are fed up. In a referendum held on September 4, 62% of voters rejected the constitution crafted by the convention; None of the 16 regions of Chile approved it. Polls had shown for months that the letter would be rejected. But neither provided a margin of 24 points. The magnitude of the defeat is a blow for Mr. Boricwho supported the process of drafting the constitution.

Much of the blame for the defeat lies with the convention itself.. Elections to elect the body’s 155 members were held in May last year, when many older voters abstained due to the pandemic. Turnout was only 43%. More than two-thirds of those elected were independents, many of them political novices and hard-left activists.

They quickly alienated the average Chilean voter, who identifies as centrist. Shortly after the vote, a deputy triumphantly claimed that the left was going to “make the big deals, and everyone else will have to join us”. The derogatory mantra hurt the convention’s chances of being considered representative. “The center-right has represented between 40-45% of the electorate in Chile for decades; excluding that world was a serious mistake”, dice Hernan Larrainformer leader of one of the largest centre-right parties in Chilewho was also a member of the convention.

The convention was also marred by the scandal. On the day it was called, members of the hard left shouted over an orchestra playing the national anthem. A few months later, another member of the far left walked out of the convention after it was discovered that he had lied about his cancer, which he had played during his election campaign. Some members showed up in disguise; one voted from the shower and had to be asked to turn off his camera. “People thought: If artists are like that, the work is likely to have major flaws as well.”, dice Christian Valdiviesodirector of Criteria, a survey company. This opinion was reinforced when the week before the plebiscite, in an act in favor of the new Constitution in Valparaisothe second largest city in Chileand drag queen pulled the national flag from his rectum as his bandmates encouraged the crowd to “abort chili”. The video horrified many Chileans.

The content of the document was equally scandalous. With 388 articles and 170 pages, it was one of the longest constitutions in the world.. consecrated more than 100 fundamental rights, more than any card in the world. Chileans would have enjoyed rights ranging from the strange -such as food “nutritionally complete” and the “neurodiversity”- even worrying, including an unrestricted right to strike for unions.

It would also have weakened property rights, replaced the Senate with a weakened upper house, and created autonomous territories for the indigenous peoples of Chile with their own justice systems. Elected bodies and independent state bodies, such as the public administration and the central bank, would have been forced to include women in “at least” 50% of management positions. Economists calculate that the application of the new Constitution would have increased public spending between 9% and 14% of GDP per year.

Now that the text has been buried, questions center on the fate of the ruling coalition. The percentage of people who say they disapprove of Boric it has gone from 20% in March, when he took office, to 56% today. Although his government has tried to distance itself in recent months from the work of the convention, the two still considered themselves closely linked, he says. Valdivieso. The approval ratings of Mr. Boric they fell in line with a rapid drop in support for the body.

Some of the government’s problems can be attributed to bad timing. Chile, like the rest of the world, is plagued by galloping inflationand crime, which has become the primary concern of voters, was on the rise before Boric assume power. But the coalition, made up of young leftists who got their start in politics as student protesters, has also been clumsy. In March, the Minister of the Interior was forced to flee from her when an armed group met her with gunfire during a visit to the south of the country. She had refused to be accompanied by a security detail.

The government will convene Congress to define the next steps. He wants to call another constitutional convention to redraft a bill. Opposition politicians will try to make it difficult for independent candidates to run and for the process to take only six months instead of another year. “We don’t need to start from scratch. It was the impulse of the convention to refound the country that led to the failure of this process and we have to avoid it”, dice Javier Macayapresident of the Independent Democratic Unionthe largest right-wing party in Chile.

A cabinet makeover is also expected. Faces younger and closer to Mr. Boric and his party, including the unfortunate Home Secretary, will be left out. They will probably be replaced by members of the centre-left parties that have governed Chile for most of the last three decades, and have led the country to prosperity. After a year of uncertainty, the fate of Chile be reborn soon.

