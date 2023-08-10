Common Side Effects Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The forthcoming season of Common Side Effects is an intriguing program. Through conversations with business leaders, this series examines the development and cultural relevance of Black television.

“Common Side Effects,” a brand-new half-hour comedy series that Mike Judge with Greg Daniels are executive producing, was created by Joe Bennett and Steve Hely.

In the half-hour comedy, Marshall and Frances—who worked together in the lab in high school—build a scheme involving big pharma plus the government to conceal a rare fungus that could hold the key to curing all of humanity’s ailments.

Common Side Effects, created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, has been officially given a series order by Adult Swim.

The magical elixir that two ex-lab mates from high school have found is the focus of the adult animated comedy. There is no definite date for release.

In a statement, the president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang, Michael Ouweleen, said: “Tonally, this is like nothing else in animation right now. We knew right away that ‘Common Side Effects’ belonged on Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang.”

Mike, Greg, and the whole crew have such strong backgrounds in comedy and animation, and their distinct and humorous viewpoints will be applied to everything from political corruption for the pharmaceutical sector in this new series.

Coming to Adult Swim is Common Side Effects. The new animated comedy, executive produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, follows a couple as they work to uncover a massive plot involving big pharma over the concealment of a fungus that has the potential to treat all ailments in the world.

As of today’s announcement at the Annecy World Animation Film Festival, “Common Side Effects” has been given the go-ahead by Adult Swim, the leader is adult animation and the top destination for young adults.

The an hour comedy series explores the nuanced responses to the unearthing of the enigmatic elixir of life.

“Common Side Effects” is executive produced by “King of the Hill” creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

Common Side Effects Season 1 Release Date

The date of Common Side Effects’ publication has not changed as of the time of writing. Early in 2022, development on the series was underway.

As a result, it may be released in late 2023 or early 2024. Common Side Effects will shortly make its Adult Swim debut.

A couple is attempting to discover a vast big pharma conspiracy involving the hiding of a fungus that has the ability to treat every disease in the world in the new animated comedy, that is executive produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. Joe Bennett and Steve Hely created the program.

Regarding the series’ premise and the scheduled premiere date, the creators have remained silent. Fans are advised to wait patiently as the actual date is probably going to be announced in the press very soon. Additionally, as soon as the material is available to the public, we will modify the release area.

Common Side Effects Season 1 Cast

In Common Side Effects, Joe Bennett with Steve Hely represent the writers. Judge and Daniels, who previously worked together on King of the Hill, are the executive producers.

Executive producer Dustin Davis is expected to work on it for Bandera Entertainment.

This is Judge team Daniels’ first joint endeavor in more than ten years. It was announced earlier this year that the duo will create a King part of the Hill reboot for Hulu.

Common Side Effects Season 1 Trailer

Common Side Effects Season 1 Plot

Joe Bennett and Steve Hely scripted and executive produced the new half-hour comedic series “Common Side Effects,” which Adult Swim has chosen to air. The documentary looks at how the world reacted when a rare cure-all was found.

In “Common Side Effects,” Marshall and Frances—who worked together in the lab in high school—follow their inquiry into a scheme involving big pharma and the government.

They stumble across a unique fungus with the power to heal all illnesses, which entangles them in a convoluted web of corruption as well as secrets.

The series, which is renowned for its original and provocative approach, will address issues including political corruption from the pharmaceutical sector.

“Common Side Effects” promise to be a humorous and engrossing watching experience thanks to the executive producers’ and creators’ extensive comedy and animation backgrounds.

The authors of Common Side Effects are Joe Bennett and Steve Hely. Judge and Daniels, which previously collaborated on King of the Hill, are the executive producers. It comes from Bandera Entertainment, and executive producer Dustin Davis is also on board.

The logline for the half-hour comedy states, “The comedy follows Marshall and Frances, former high school lab partners, as they start to piece together a plot involving big pharma and the US government in order to suppress knowledge about a rare mushroom which may hold the key to curing all of the world’s diseases.”

“Common Side Effects,” a brand-new half-hour comedy series which Mike Judge and Greg Daniels were executive producing, was created by Joe Bennett and Steve Hely. The program examines the world’s response to the discovery of an extremely rare cure-all.

A conspiracy between big pharma and the government is revealed in “Common Side Effects” as it follows Marshall and Frances, two old lab companions from high school.

They stumble across a unique fungus that has the power to heal all illnesses, which draws them into a maze of corruption and secrets.

The series, which is renowned for its original and provocative approach, will address issues including political corruption and the healthcare industry.

“Common Side Effects” aims to be a humorous and engrossing watching experience thanks to the executive producers’ and creators’ extensive comedy and animation backgrounds.