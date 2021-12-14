Commotion in Barcelona: a former children’s soccer coordinator was denounced for sexual abuse of minors

Benaiges was denounced by 60 of his former students (Facebook)

The Mossos d’Esquadra, Police of Catalonia, are investigating several complaints of people who claim to have suffered sexual abuse as minors by Albert Benaiges, former youth soccer coordinator of the FC Barcelona, who also worked in Chivas de México and Cibao in the Dominican Republic.

As reported by sources from the security forces, the investigation has been opened as a result of the complaints filed in various police stations of the Mossos d’Esquadra by victims of alleged sexual abuse, which the newspaper uncovered this Saturday Now. Following an extensive journalistic report, the newspaper collected about 60 testimonies from people who claim to have suffered abuse by Benaiges when he was a physical education teacher at the Escola Barcelona, from the Barcelona neighborhood of Les Corts, a position he held for 38 years.

The interviewees reported that He masturbated in front of them, touched and organized sexual games, events that would have happened in the 1980s and 1990s.. In an interview on the show The Supplement from Catalunya Ràdio, Dani, a former student at the center between the late 80s and early 90s, explained that the reported abuses were an “open secret” and a recurring theme in the meetings of former students of the school because “what was happening with him was not normal.”

Dani does not know if she can be considered a victim of sexual abuse, but she does not know of “inappropriate behavior” on the part of the teacher, who she assures had “An obsession with hygiene” and used to go into the locker rooms to the “bottom of the showers” to examine how the students washed. He also claimed that he witnessed how Benaiges forced two students to undress in front of the class to show how the boys and girls should wash , one of the situations reported on Saturday the Now.

In addition, he added that on one occasion when he told his parents that the teacher had dragged him by the ear through the gym and beaten him loudly in front of other students, the school administration forced him to apologize in front of the class and to deny what was denounced.

As confirmed to the agency EFE Barcelona sources, Benaiges left the club a week ago, where he was coordinator of grassroots football. It is worth mentioning that none of the complainants went through the quarry of the Catalan team.

Born in Mexico in 1955, Benaiges He was considered one of the benchmarks in the training of Barcelona youth soccer players for more than two decades. With the arrival of Joan Laporta to the presidency last April, he returned to Barcelona as grassroots coordinator after leaving the club in 2011 to work in Dubai. After this stage, in 2014 he signed for the Mexican Chivas, where he spent three months, to later work in the Dominican Republic and Japan.

The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, reported that the club is already collaborating with the authorities (EFE)

The case has had such an impact that on Sunday Laporta announced that the club is collaborating with the Mossos “to clarify” whether the former youth soccer coordinator could have repeated these practices as a coach of the institution. In statements to the club’s media, the president stated that the position of the club Barça “It is of total support to the possible victims who have suffered these reprehensible acts” by Benaiges. The leader maintained that he was unaware of the abuses and that if he had known something he would never have hired him.

In turn, the Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez, has been “very surprised and affected” by the complaints: “It is a very sensitive issue, very complicated. Today we have discussed it with the technical team because we love Albert (Benaiges) very much. He has surprised us a lot because we have always had an excellent relationship with him ”. He also pointed out that he hopes that Justice will move forward to clarify the situation.

With information from EFE

KEEP READING:

Sergio Ramos’ reaction to learning that PSG will face Real Madrid in the Champions League

Nicolás Otamendi was the victim of a violent assault at his home in Portugal: the assailants took money and watches

Great expectations in Barcelona for the announcement that Sergio Aguero will make: is he retiring from football?

After the mistake, Lionel Messi’s PSG will face Real Madrid: this is how the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League remained

The video of the error that caused the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League to be annulled