Commotion in Brazil: a police officer accused of killing a Jiu Jitsu world champion with a shot to the head was arrested

Brazilian authorities arrested a police officer accused of having killed wrestler Leandro Lo with a shot to the headone of the greatest world figures in jiu-jitsu and eight times world champion of this martial art, with whom he would have argued at a party in São Paulo.

The lieutenant Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozoa 30-year-old officer of the Militarized Police of the city of São Paulo, appeared before his superiors at the Corporation’s Corregiduría and immediately was arrested as a suspect in the crime It happened in the early hours of this Sunday.

The arrest was carried out in compliance with an order issued by the Court of Justice of São Paulo and requested that he be provisionally arrested for 30 days while being investigated as the main suspect in the murder of the world champion.

According to the Civil Police, Oliveira Velozo was taken to a police station to testify as a suspect and will later be transferred to a special property for agents of the public force.

The murder occurred in the early hours of this Sunday at the exclusive Sirio Club, in the southern area of ​​São Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, where the athlete had come with friends to enjoy a performance by a popular music group at a party.

According to witnesses, the fighter argued for reasons not yet clarified with an apparently intoxicated man who was immobilized with a typical martial arts armlock in an attempt to calm him down. Once he was free the assailant pulled out a gun and shot the world champion in the head.

The athlete was transferred to a hospital, where brain death was diagnosed. “The idol of a sport, Leandro Lo leaves us materially. We offer homage and reverence to those who helped and inspire so many people to wear the kimono around the world,” the Brazilian Confederation of Sports Jiu-Jitsu (CBJJE) said in a statement.

Although he fled the scene of the crime, the alleged aggressorwho was dressed in civilian clothes and enjoying his day off, was identified by witnesses And with the help of security cameras.

According to press reports, the defendant already had a record for acts of indisciplinefor having interfered in an argument and assaulted another police officer in an incident that occurred in a bar in São Paulo.

Leandro Pereira do Nascimento Lo, 33, was eight-time world jiu-jitsu champion in five different categories and won five World Cup titles of the modality, as well as eight Pan-American titles of this sport.

The fighter, who reached his first world title in 2012 in the lightweight category, he was still active and in May of this year he won a new world title, but in the medium-heavyweight category.

The Brazilian planned to play in the next few days a championship in the United States.

