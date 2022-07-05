Commotion in Europe: a Premier League star arrested accused of rape

The Premier League trophy, competition in which the accused plays

Shock in European football: a Premier League star was arrested in North London on charges of rapeAs reported Telegraph Sportwhich offered clues about the athlete in question, but has not yet revealed his name “for legal reasons.”

The player, over 20 years old (Daily Mail emphasizes that he is 29), is kept in custody while he appears before the Justice after being denounced for an alleged sexual attack that would have taken place during the past month.

Scotland Yard confirmed in a statement that the player was arrested in the early hours of Monday. Upon consultation of Telegraph Sport On the delicate situation that the footballer is going through, the club in which he plays accepted that he knows the charges, but did not comment.

Greater London Police confirmed that The complaint was filed this Monday by a woman “about 20 years old” and that “the alleged rape occurred in June 2022″. “The defendant was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and detained where he remains. Investigations into the circumstances are ongoing,” official sources completed.

In England they point out that it is a “player of international renown”, and that in the case of the preliminary steps of the case it is not known if the club he defends will be able to include him in the preseason match schedule, before the start of the Premier League, scheduled for next August 5. At the same time, the star belongs to a team that is qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will start in November.

While the investigation progresses, it would be the third case of sexual abuse in recent times in the Premier League, after the complaints against Benjamin Mendy and Mason Greenwood, Manchester City and Manchester United footballers, respectively.

Going to the specific situation of Mendy, he faces nine charges of rape by seven different victims. As of July 25, she will face the complaints in court, in a process that is expected to take about six weeks. The French defender was in prison and was released on bail last January.

